Odisha CM inaugurates five sports facilities; lays foundations for 89 multipurpose halls across state

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated five sports infrastructure facilities and laid the foundation stone for 89 multipurpose indoor halls across the state on Wednesday.

These include the Biju Patnaik Weightlifting Hall and a new sports hostel at the Kalinga stadium, a swimming pool each in Angul and Baripada and the indoor stadium in Rourkela.

Major sports Infrastructure projects inside the premises of the Kalinga Stadium were also reviewed by the Chief Minister, particularly the indoor aquatic centre, which once complete, will be an iconic facility for Swimmers.

The Indoor Athletics Stadium, once complete, will be the first such facility in India, scheduled to be completed in a year.

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: Stewart's hat-trick propels Jamshedpur to a 4-0 win over Odisha

Expressing his satisfaction on the progress, the Chief Minister said," These are land mark sports infrastructure which will make Kalinga Stadium as the leading destination in various sports. "

For the multi-purpose indoor stadiums, land for all the 89 locations has been identified and it is expected that all the indoor stadium will start functioning in 2022-23.

These multipurpose indoor stadiums will have facilities for badminton, table tennis, weightlifting and can be used as disaster shelters and hospitals during disaster and pandemic like situations.

He was accompanied by Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera, Development Commissioner, P. K. Jena, Secretary to CM (5T), V.K.Pandian, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, R. Vineel Krishna, and officials of the State Sports Department.