On This Day: Tiger Woods wins Masters number four, Wade ends NBA career

An incredible chip shot on the 16th green at Augusta helped Tiger Woods to secure a memorable Masters triumph on April 10, 2005.

Woods earned his fourth Masters title in dramatic fashion on this day 15 years ago, while it is also a date in the sporting calendar that has produced some significant recent drama.

It will also go down in NBA history after the events of 2019, while Barcelona will not remember the date fondly as it fell victim to a major Champions League shock two years ago.

We look back at the standout sporting moments that occurred on April 10 through the years.

2005 – Woods adds to Masters legacy

Prior to his stunning victory in 2019, Woods' previous Masters success had come back in 2005. That was when he moved on to four titles at Augusta and nine major crowns overall. Then 29, he sealed victory on the first extra hole in a playoff against Chris DiMarco as part of a dramatic final day that also saw the third round concluded after previous rain delays.

A memorable moment was a stunning chip shot on the 16th that put him two shots clear with two to play, Woods describing it as "one of the best shots I've ever hit". Woods bogeyed the final two holes, only to emerge triumphant in the sudden-death format, returning to world number one with his first major since 2002.

Five further major wins had followed by 2008, before the 11-year wait for his fifth Masters success and 15th overall last year.

2005 – Vaughan makes Premier League history

James Vaughan is now playing for Tranmere Rovers on loan from Bradford City, but he was the talk of the Premier League on this day 15 years ago. Then an Everton striker, he was 16 years and 270 days old when he made his debut and scored with three minutes to go in a rampant 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, becoming the competition's youngster scorer.

James Milner previously held the record, having claimed it from Wayne Rooney, who like Vaughan made his breakthrough with Everton. Both Milner and Rooney had netted as 16-year-olds in 2002. Vaughan's record still stands today, and a 16-year-old has not scored in the Premier League since.

However, he did not hit the heights many expected after that breakthrough. Everton assistant Alan Irvine said: "Time will tell if James gets anywhere near to Wayne Rooney, it would be fantastic for us all if he did" but he did not and had left the Toffees permanently by 2011 after four loan spells.

2018 – Roma stuns Barcelona in Champions League

Roma fans voted their Champions League turnaround against Barcelona as their match of the decade and it is easy to see why. With Barca having already come into the tie as heavy favourite, it was seen as all over as a contest after it had thumped the Serie A side 4-1 at Camp Nou in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal.

But Roma fought back in spectacular style to win 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico. Edin Dzeko's early strike served Barca notice and Daniele De Rossi's penalty just before the hour mark meant Roma was only one goal away from progression. Kostas Manolas' header with eight minutes left proved decisive, and the full-time whistle sparked delirium and tears among players and fans.

The Italians lost a thrilling semifinal 7-6 on aggregate to eventual runners-up Liverpool.

2019 – Dirk Nowitzki plays final NBA game

Dirk Nowitzki was on the losing side as he played the last game of his NBA career, but he finished with a good performance after earning 20 points and 10 rebounds to conclude his 21-season career. Having spent his whole career with the Dallas Mavericks, it was fitting that his last game came against the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he had multiple postseason battles against, including their famous seven-game Western Conference finals series in 2006.

His last home game had already taken place but Spurs fans gave him a rapturous ovation and constant chants of 'MVP' in his last matchup. "Everybody, players, fans, coaches and staff got to witness history watching him play his last game," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. "He played a fine game, which was great. It's not surprising."

2019 – Dwyane Wade also makes NBA farewell

Despite a storied NBA career, Dwyane Wade had only earned four triple-doubles going into his final game, but he mustered up everything he had to end with a fifth. His close friends LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony watched on as he bowed out with a game as a member of the Miami Heat against the Brooklyn Nets. Wade finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a losing effort for the Heat, with Nets fans giving him a standing ovation as he dribbled out the clock.

He had previously scored 30 points in his last home game for the Heat, for whom he won three NBA titles in his first spell with the team.

"We all started this journey together," said James. "We have a brotherhood that's just so much more than basketball. We couldn't miss D-Wade's last game."