Padma Awards 2023 sports winners: Veteran coaches SRD Prasad, Sanathoiba Sharma, Gurcharan Singh honoured

Veteran cricket coach Gurcharan Singh, Kalari master SRD Prasad and Thang-Ta coach Sanathoiba Sharma have been recognised in the Padma Awards honours list for 2023.

Team Sportstar
25 January, 2023 22:22 IST
Three seasoned coaches have been honoured in the list of Padma Awardees for 2023.

Three seasoned coaches have been honoured in the list of Padma Awardees for 2023.

Three seasoned coaches across various physical disciplines have been bestowed the Padma Shri awards in the 2023 honours list released by the Government of India.

The President of India on Wednesday approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards, among which three were awarded to sportspersons.

K Shanathoiba Sharma (Manipur), SRD Prasad (Kerala) and Gurcharan Singh (Delhi) will be honoured with the Padma Shri for distinguished service in their respective fields at a ceremonial function in the Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April .

GURCHARAN SINGH (Cricket)

SANATHOIBA SHARMA (Thang-Ta)

SRD PRASAD (Kalarippayattu)

