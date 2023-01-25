Three seasoned coaches across various physical disciplines have been bestowed the Padma Shri awards in the 2023 honours list released by the Government of India.

The President of India on Wednesday approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards, among which three were awarded to sportspersons.

K Shanathoiba Sharma (Manipur), SRD Prasad (Kerala) and Gurcharan Singh (Delhi) will be honoured with the Padma Shri for distinguished service in their respective fields at a ceremonial function in the Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April .

GURCHARAN SINGH (Cricket)

SANATHOIBA SHARMA (Thang-Ta)

SRD PRASAD (Kalarippayattu)