Pankaj Advani completes grand double in Billiards Worlds, outclasses Kothari in final

The victory extended Advani’s world title tally to a staggering 27. In a repeat of the world championship final, Advani stamped his authority over Kothari.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 22:08 IST , DOHA - 1 MIN READ

PTI
World Billiards Champion Pankaj Advani (right) and runner-up Sourav Kothari (left) pose with their respective trophies
World Billiards Champion Pankaj Advani (right) and runner-up Sourav Kothari (left) pose with their respective trophies | Photo Credit: PTI / Srinivas Aditya
Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani completed his fifth grand double with a dominating 5-0 win over compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (point-format) here on Friday.

The 38-year-old, who had defeated Kothari recently in the longer format of 1000-point, won the earlier editions in 2005, 2008, 2014, and 2018. This is in addition to the snooker double he won in 2015.

The 38-year-old, who had defeated Kothari recently in the longer format of 1000-point, won the earlier editions in 2005, 2008, 2014, and 2018. This is in addition to the snooker double he won in 2015.

The short format was a best-of-9 contest of 150-point frames, while Sourav made a strong start in the first frame, Advani came from 6-91 with a classy 144 unfinished break to go 1-0 up.

READ MORE: Pankaj Advani wins World Billiards Championship for 26th time

The following two frames saw Advani score heavily with another two century breaks to make it 3-0.

With two frames to go, Advani was clearly in the driver’s seat. While the last two frames were devoid of any century breaks, the Bangalore-based cueist crafted useful breaks of 81 and 77 to close out the match and the championship.

Advani will now head back home for 10 days before travelling to Chennai for the National Billiards and Snooker Championship.

