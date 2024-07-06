MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: 13-member medical team to accompany Indian athletes at Olympics

A 13-member medical team, headed by renowned sports injury expert Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, will take care of health issues as well as injury management.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 19:47 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Representative Image: IOA, with support from the Union Sports Ministry and SAI, has put in place medical support for the Indian athletes during the upcoming Paris Olympics.
For the first time, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), with support from the Union Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has put in place comprehensive medical support for the Indian athletes during the upcoming Paris Olympics.

A 13-member medical team, headed by renowned sports injury expert Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, will take care of health issues as well as injury management. Besides, the services of a sleep therapist, physiotherapists, nutritionists, and psychologists will be available.

A recovery and rehabilitation room will remain open round-the-clock.

“Ever since the sports science team was announced, the first thing that we’ve done is start knowing our athletes. This is very important from three different aspects including sports medicine, sports nutrition and mental conditioning. You can’t start at the last minute,” said Dr. Pardiwala during a virtual media interaction on Saturday.

LISTEN | Sportstar Podcast: Indian archery simulating Paris Olympics environment with focus on accuracy ft. Sanjeeva Singh

“The nutritionist, the mental conditioning coach, the physiotherapist, the sports medicine specialist have been going to the different camps…so that we have better access, knowing our athletes better, knowing their condition better is so important.”

Dr. Pardiwala said sleep pods would be available for the athletes in case they needed the equipment for a quick nap for rest and recovery.

Since the temperature is expected to remain between 18 to 26 degrees centigrade, the athletes have not shown much concern over the unavailability of air-conditioning in the Games Village, said Dr. Pardiwala.

The organisers have not installed ACs in the Games Village, which is designed to remain cooler naturally, as part of their effort to make the Olympics greener. 

