Patchai, Jagadish defend National Stand Up Paddle C'ship title

Sekar Patchai and Tanvi Jagadish successfully defended their title at the Stand Up Paddle National Championship hosted at the Alampara Surf Turf under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India, the governing body for the surfing & stand up paddling in India.

“It feels very good to defend my title. I would also like to thank the Surfing Federation of India for restarting all the competitions as these competitions will play a key role in preparing all of us for the season ahead Nationally and Internationally,” said an elated Patchai, the only male athlete to have represented India at the World Stand Up Paddling Championships.

Jagdish, the only female athlete to have represented India at the World Stand Up Paddling Championships, said, “It’s a very happy feeling first that competitions in Stand Up Paddling are back and then to defend my title. I think the Surfing Federation of India has done a great job in promoting the sport and I was pleasantly surprised to see so many women competing this year. I hope that this only grows from here and we have many more competitions to participate this year.”

The field at the event saw participants from across the country and featured technical and sprint races for the first time in the country as per international racing standards.