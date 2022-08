Pawan Sehrawat on Friday became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League’s history after Tamil Thalaivas bought the raider for Rs 2.26 crore on day one of Season 9 auction in Mumbai.

Pawan overtook Vikash Khandola who was bought by his former team Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 1.70 crore a few minutes earlier in the same auction.

Pawan, who is nicknamed ‘Hi-Flyer’, had won the Season 6 title with Bengaluru Bulls in 2018-19 where he was the Most Valuable Player.