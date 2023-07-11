MagazineBuy Print

Pello Bilbao wins Tour de France stage 10

Bilbao outsprinted breakaway companions Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Australian Ben O’Connor, who were second and third respectively.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 21:20 IST , ISSOIRE, France - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spanish rider Pello Bilbao cycles to the finish line to win the 10th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 167,5 km between Vulcania and Issoire, in the Massif Central highlands in central France. | Photo Credit: AFP
Spanish rider Pello Bilbao cycles to the finish line to win the 10th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 167,5 km between Vulcania and Issoire, in the Massif Central highlands in central France. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain’s Pello Bilbao won the 10th stage of the Tour de France, a 167.5-km roller-coaster trek from the Vulcania Park on Tuesday, less than four weeks after his Bahrain-Victorious team mate Gino Mader died following a crash in Switzerland.

Bilbao outsprinted breakaway companions Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Australian Ben O’Connor, who were second and third respectively.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s jersey as Bilbao moved up to fifth overall from 11th, giving Spain their first stage win on the Tour since Omar Fraile in 2018.

