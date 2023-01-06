National weightlifting championships: Punam Yadav wins gold in 81kg, sets two national records

Railways’ Punam Yadav created two new records to bag the gold medal in the National weightlifting championships here on Friday. The 27-year-old from Varanasi, a medallist in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, lifted 100kg in snatch and had a total of 222.

Punam broke her own record in snatch (99) and total (220) set in Visakhapatnam Nationals in 2019. Vansita Verma of Chandigarh had to settle for silver as she totalled 213kg, with a national record in clean and jerk (123kg), set by Swapna Priya Baruah (121) in Visakhapatnam Nationals.