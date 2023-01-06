More Sports

National weightlifting championships: Punam Yadav wins gold in 81kg, sets two national records

The 27-year-old from Varanasi, a medallist in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, lifted 100kg in snatch and had a total of 222.

K. Keerthivasan
NAGERCOIL 06 January, 2023 19:59 IST
Punam Yadav of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) won the gold medal in the senior women’s 81kg of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) Youth Junior and Senior National Weightlifting Championship 2022-2023 held at Ponjesly College of Engineering in Nagercoil on Friday.

Railways’ Punam Yadav created two new records to bag the gold medal in the National weightlifting championships here on Friday. The 27-year-old from Varanasi, a medallist in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, lifted 100kg in snatch and had a total of 222.

Punam broke her own record in snatch (99) and total (220) set in Visakhapatnam Nationals in 2019. Vansita Verma of Chandigarh had to settle for silver as she totalled 213kg, with a national record in clean and jerk (123kg), set by Swapna Priya Baruah (121) in Visakhapatnam Nationals.

THE RESULTS
102kg - Men: 1. Kojum Taba (SSCB) 150, 185, 335; 2. Md. Jameir Hussain (Asm) 147, 188, 335; 3. Harcharan Singh (Raj) 151, 183, 334.
Junior: 1. Aman (Har) 136, 170; 306; 2. Abhimanyu Panday (Pun) 123, 160, 283; 3. Goldy Khan (HP) 129, 153; 282.
Youth: 1. Aryan (Har) 130, 160; 290; 2. Goldy Khan (HP) 129, 153; 282; 3. A. Vishwa (TN) 115, 152; 267.
+87kg - Women: 1. Purnima Pandey (UP) 100, 113; 213; M.T. Ann Maria (RSPB) 86, 118; 204; 3. Monica (Raj) 89, 114; 203.
Junior: 1. M. Martina Devi (Man) 85, 115; 200; R. Gayatri (AP) 72, 98; 170; 3. Aahana Kapuria (Mah) 74, 89; 163.
87kg - Women: 1. Akshata Kamati (Kar) 85, 121; 206; 2. B.N. Usha (RSPB) 90, 115; 205; 3. Komal Wakake (Mah) 90, 111; 201.
Junior: 1. Deeksha (Chd) 76, 97; 173; 2. Sonam Yadav (UP) 77, 95; 172; 3. Abhishikta Kaduluri (Odi) 73, 94; 167.
81kg - Women: 1. Punam Yadav (RSPB) 100, 122; 222; 2. Vansita Verma (Chd) 90, 123; 213; 3. N. Lalitha (RSPB) 92, 116; 208.
Junior: Tamana (Har) 83, 116; 199; 2. Kalpana Yadav (UP) 86, 105; 191; 3. Amritha P Suni (Ker) 76, 96; 172.
Youth: 1. Amritha Saini (Ker) 76, 96; 172; 2. R. P. Keerthana (TN) 75, 90; 165; 3. Muskan (Har) 70, 88; 158.
+81kg - Youth: 1. M. Martina Devi (Man) 85, 115; 200; 2. K. Oviya (TN) 75, 95; 170; 3. Y. Chaitana Kumari (AP) 74, 88; 162.

