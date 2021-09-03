One Championship LIVE: India's Ritu Phogat vs Meng Bo of China in the Atomweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinals, live updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the fight between Ritu Phogat and Meng Bo, at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee and I will keep you company through this contest.

4:35 pm: About half an hour to go for the fight. The Main Card has six fights today, with Ritu fighting in one of the quarter-finals. Here is the list of fights :

MAIN CARD FOR ONE: EMPOWER (c) Xiong Jing Nan vs. Michelle Nicolini (ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title)

Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham (Atomweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal)

Alyona Rassohyna vs. Stamp Fairtex (Atomweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal)

Meng Bo vs. Ritu Phogat (Atomweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Alyse Anderson (Atomweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal)

Anissa Meksen vs. Cristina Morales (kickboxing – atomweight) LEAD CARD FOR ONE: EMPOWER Jackie Buntan vs. Daniela Lopez (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Julie Mezabarba (Atomweight World Grand Prix Alternate)

FIGHT PREVIEW

Ritu Phogat, the Indian Tigress is set to face Meng Bo from China, a champion mixed-martial art (MMA) champion with close to a decade’s experience in professional fighting.

The Chinese champion is on a seven match winning streak, having won four of them on knockouts or TKO, and only two running down to the third round.

READ | Ritu Phogat warns Meng Bo to not underestimate her before One Championship clash

Bo was trained in Taekwondo from the age of 13 and later began learning Sanda. She made her MMA debut in November 2013 and has climbed up to Number 2 position in world rankings with her relentless speed and strength inside the canvas.

Ritu, on the other hand, has been a Gold Medallist in wrestling for India at the 2016 Commonwealth Games and switched to MMA just two years ago.

Ritu started her training aged eight under the able guidance of her father, Mahavir Phogat, a former wrestler himself.

Since her debut, she has lost just once against Bi Nguyen. In her last match, she won in a do-or-die match against Heqin Lin to remain in the Championship.

Meng Bo is known for knockout or TKO, with her punches finishing games in a matter of minutes. In her last seven games, her opponent survive in the ring for over four minutes just twice.

Ritu, however, has never been knocked out in a game so far. She specialises in grappling and illustrated it wonderfully against Heqin Lin whose attempts of submission were met by physical advantage from Ritu.

Where to watch?