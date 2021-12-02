Ritu Phogat vs Stamp Fairtex, ONE Grand Prix Finals: Bout timings, venue, streaming details, all you need to know

India's mixed martial arts (MMA) superstar Ritu Phogat is gearing up for a historic night in her career as she takes on Stamp Fairtex in the women's atomweight World Grand Prix final on Friday.

The bout which is part of the Winter Warriors card of the ONE Championships is a clash of high stakes for both competitors.

Here are all the details that you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated contest:

Ritu Phogat and the Atomweight Grand Prix - the buzz and the stakes

The 27-year-old wrestler-turned MMA fighter has been on a fine run ever since her first MMA loss in May 2021. Ritu soon found herself amongst the eight best fighters to participate in the Atomweight Grand Prix - a brainchild tournament introduced by ONE CEO Chatri Sityodang.

The Grand Prix was aimed at seeking a new challenger for the current ONE Atomeweight champion Angela Lee who has been away from action since October 2019 due to her pregnancy.

In her two bouts so far, Ritu notched up unanimous victories over Meng Bo (quarterfinal, September 3) and Jenelyn Olsim (semifinal, October 29) - raising her MMA record to 7-1.

The Fairtex challenge

Her final opponent, Fairtex, holds an equally impressive MMA record of 7-1 and is ranked second in the women's atomweight rankings. The 24-year-old from Thailand is also a former champion in the atomweight division in both Muay Thai and Kickboxing - the first and only champion in both sports.

With a superior all-round game that includes a flair for fierce striking, Fairtex poses a sturdy challenge to the fourth-ranked "Indian Tigress" who is heavily reliant on her wrestling techniques.

Today I have made this video for those countrymen and women who have not yet watched me play for India in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). I request all you lovely people, if it's possible, please do watch my world grand prix finals on 3rd Dec along with your friends, your family, pic.twitter.com/ifS4Jui7CV — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) December 2, 2021

If Ritu manages to brave the odds, she will in fact become the first Indian woman to earn a Grand Prix title as she will be awarded a silver belt alongside the honour of becoming the next challenger for Angela Lee's atomweight title.

What they said

“I think stylistically, Stamp has a better chance [at beating Angela Lee]. She has more tools. You can try to defend on the ground against Angela, but she can also beat Angela on the feet, whereas Ritu will have a hard time because her strength is wrestling, and Angela is a dangerous submission artist.” - Bi Nguyen, Vietnamese ONE Atomweight fighter

“Stamp is definitely a formidable opponent but she doesn’t have the kind of wrestling experience and background that I have built over the last seven years. I am certain that my superior wrestling background will give me an edge," - Ritu Phogat.

Where is the Ritu Phogat vs Stamp Fairtex, ONE Grand Prix Finals being held?

The Grand Prix Final which is part of the Winter Warriors card will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

When and where to watch Ritu Phogat vs Stamp Fairtex, ONE Grand Prix Finals?

Ritu Phogat's final bout against Stamp Fairtex can be streamed online on Hotstar at 5PM IST on December 3, Friday.