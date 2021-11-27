More Sports More Sports Ritu Phogat to fight Stamp Fairtex in ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final India's Ritu Phogat is set to face former ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final on Friday. Team Sportstar 27 November, 2021 15:32 IST FILE PHOTO: India's Ritu Phogat is set to face former ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion and current no. 2-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final on Friday. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 27 November, 2021 15:32 IST India's Ritu Phogat is set to face former ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion and current no. 2-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final on Friday.The bout will take place at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS, Singapore Indoor Stadium.About the match, the 27-year-old Phogat, no. 4-ranked atomweight, said, "I’ve been focused on the finals for a very long time and I’ve trained for countless hours for the past two years. Victory is closer than I can imagine and I plan to grab it with both hands. This match is crucial for my career and India’s reputation. India has never had a female MMA champion in the past and now I have the power to change the narrative and place an Indian woman on the global MMA stage. I will try my best to make India proud."Phogat, also known as 'The Indian Tigress', feels her wrestling experience will help her against a formidable opponent like Stamp.“Stamp is definitely a formidable opponent but she doesn’t have the kind of wrestling experience and background that I have built over the last seven years. I am certain that my superior wrestling background will give me an edge," she said. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :