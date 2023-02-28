More Sports

Road to UFC Season 2 to begin in May; UFC invites applications from Asian MMA fighters by March 13

UFC confirmed that it has retained the four weight classes from the previous edition for Season 2: men’s flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions.

Team Sportstar
28 February, 2023 10:59 IST
28 February, 2023 10:59 IST
India’s Anshul Jubli bagged a UFC lightweight contract during the Road to UFC season 1 in early February.

India’s Anshul Jubli bagged a UFC lightweight contract during the Road to UFC season 1 in early February. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

UFC confirmed that it has retained the four weight classes from the previous edition for Season 2: men’s flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions.

The Road to UFC will return for its second season in May as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) presents another opportunity for Asian MMA fighters to bag a contract with the organisation.

UFC confirmed on Tuesday that the opening round of Road to UFC Season 2 will be held on May 27 and 28 as it retains the four weight classes from the previous edition: men’s flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions.

The previous tournament witnessed 32 fighters across the divisions battling in three rounds to earn a UFC contract. India’s Anshul Jubli, Jeong Yeong Lee of South Korea, Rinya Nakamura of Japan, and Hyun Sung Park of South Korea emerged as the winners. The UFC also confirmed three finalists - Jeka Saragih of Indonesia, finalist Toshiomi Kazama of Japan, and non-tournament bout winner Zhang Mingyang - were signed from the first season.

The UFC said it expects fighters from more Asian countries beyond China, Korea, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and India, who made up Season 1.

The finals are expected to take place as featured bouts on a UFC Fight Night Asia event in late 2023, at which time UFC contracts will be awarded to each of the four divisions’ winners.

Interested athletes have been asked to apply by sending their profiles and fight footage to RoadtoUFC@ufc.com for consideration by March 13.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us