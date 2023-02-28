Road to UFC Season 2 to begin in May; UFC invites applications from Asian MMA fighters by March 13

The Road to UFC will return for its second season in May as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) presents another opportunity for Asian MMA fighters to bag a contract with the organisation.

UFC confirmed on Tuesday that the opening round of Road to UFC Season 2 will be held on May 27 and 28 as it retains the four weight classes from the previous edition: men’s flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions.

The previous tournament witnessed 32 fighters across the divisions battling in three rounds to earn a UFC contract. India’s Anshul Jubli, Jeong Yeong Lee of South Korea, Rinya Nakamura of Japan, and Hyun Sung Park of South Korea emerged as the winners. The UFC also confirmed three finalists - Jeka Saragih of Indonesia, finalist Toshiomi Kazama of Japan, and non-tournament bout winner Zhang Mingyang - were signed from the first season.

The UFC said it expects fighters from more Asian countries beyond China, Korea, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and India, who made up Season 1.

The finals are expected to take place as featured bouts on a UFC Fight Night Asia event in late 2023, at which time UFC contracts will be awarded to each of the four divisions’ winners.

Interested athletes have been asked to apply by sending their profiles and fight footage to RoadtoUFC@ufc.com for consideration by March 13.