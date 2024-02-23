MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Russian Olympic Committee loses appeal against suspension by the IOC

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday that it had dismissed the ROC’s appeal against the suspension imposed in October.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 16:22 IST , LAUSANNE, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

AP
The suspension removed the ROC’s right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes. (Representative Image)
The suspension removed the ROC’s right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The suspension removed the ROC’s right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: AP

The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday that it had dismissed the ROC’s appeal against the suspension imposed in October. The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine.

Paris Olympics 2024: Ukraine asks IOC to investigate Russian and Belarusian Games participation

CAS said it found the IOC’s suspension “did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability, or proportionality.” The ROC can appeal to the Swiss Supreme Court.

The suspension removed the ROC’s right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes, including in many qualifying events for this year’s Paris Olympics, as part of an IOC-backed initiative.

Related Topics

Russian Olympic Committee /

International Olympic Committee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lewandowski’s return helps Barcelona cling on in title race
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal Day 1: Sai Kishore fifer restricts SAU to 183; Musheer, Taide score hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England HIGHLIGHTS, 4th Test Day 1: Root century takes England to 302/7
    Team Sportstar
  4. Russian Olympic Committee loses appeal against suspension by the IOC
    AP
  5. FIH Pro League: India aims to end Australia’s unbeaten run
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Russian Olympic Committee loses appeal against suspension by the IOC
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, February 23
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, February 22
    Team Sportstar
  4. Avalanche hits Gulmarg, all Khelo India Winter Games athletes safe
    PTI
  5. Equestrian Anush Agarwalla after claiming Olympic quota: Grateful and proud
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lewandowski’s return helps Barcelona cling on in title race
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal Day 1: Sai Kishore fifer restricts SAU to 183; Musheer, Taide score hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England HIGHLIGHTS, 4th Test Day 1: Root century takes England to 302/7
    Team Sportstar
  4. Russian Olympic Committee loses appeal against suspension by the IOC
    AP
  5. FIH Pro League: India aims to end Australia’s unbeaten run
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment