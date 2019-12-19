Russia decides to challenge WADA's doping ban

Russia’s anti-doping agency will formally contest the country's four-year ban from sporting events over doping violations, the head of the body's supervisory board said on Thursday.

“We made the decision not to agree with the (World Anti-Doping Agency's) decision,” board chairman Alexander Ivlev told journalists.

The decision will be communicated to WADA in 10-15 days, triggering the appeal process in the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.