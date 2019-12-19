More Sports

Russia decides to challenge WADA's doping ban

Moscow 19 December, 2019 16:52 IST

Russia has been banned from all sporting events for the next four years, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 FIFA World Cup.   -  Getty Images

Russia’s anti-doping agency will formally contest the country's four-year ban from sporting events over doping violations, the head of the body's supervisory board said on Thursday.

“We made the decision not to agree with the (World Anti-Doping Agency's) decision,” board chairman Alexander Ivlev told journalists.

The decision will be communicated to WADA in 10-15 days, triggering the appeal process in the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

