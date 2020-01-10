Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Kolkata Marathon on February 2

More than 9000 runners have registered for the fourth edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Marathon to be held on February 2.

Certified by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races and Athletics Federation of India, the event will have marathon, half-marathon and timed 10k and 5k races.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is expected to flag off the run from the Rangers Ground, Red Road. The marathon will begin at 4:30 a.m., followed by the half-marathon at 6:30 a.m., 10k at 7:45 a.m. and 5k at 8:15 a.m.

Interested runners can register through http://www.kolkatafullmarathon.com/ . Registration fees is Rs. 1350 for the full marathon. It is Rs 1110 for half-marathon, Rs 850 for 10K and Rs 600 for 5k.