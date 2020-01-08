Mumbai Marathon: Avinash Sable to run half-marathon

Leading the Indian elite men full marathon line-up at the 17th Mumbai Marathon 2020 will be Army’s Srinu Bugatha, who won the Delhi Half Marathon and the Kolkata 25K 2019 editions. Challenging him will be Rashpal Singh and Rahul Pal. The IAAF Gold Label run will be held on January 19.

The women full marathon line-up has Olympian Sudha Singh, eyeing to add to her three Mumbai Marathon titles and in line for a hat-trick this year. The steeplechase ace won her first title in 2016, after a year’s gap, won in 2018 and 2019. The challenge for her will come from Jyoti Gawte, winner in 2017.

Avinash Sable, in-form distance runner and the 3000m steeplechase national record holder, will be the man to watch in men half-marathon. He displayed form at the Doha World Athletics last year and has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the steeplechase. Shankar Man Thapa, the runner-up in 2019, should give him tough competition.

In the women half marathon, experienced Swati Gadhave will be stretched by 2019 runner-up and 2018 champion, Monica Athare. Race promoters, Procam International announced performance incentives for Indian elite runners, men and women, at 10k, 20k, 30k mark with specified timing cut-offs.