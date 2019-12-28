Khelo India Youth Games: Gold medallists from Assam to receive Rs 100,000

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured that the government was making the best possible efforts to make the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games a memorable experience for all participants. He announced a reward of Rs 100,000 for the gold medal winners, from Assam, in the Khelo India Youth Games as an incentive. The silver and bronze medallists will be paid Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Interacting with the media at his residence here on Saturday, the former Union Sports Minister said that the focus of the state government was towards making Guwahati the sports capital of the country. He pointed out the successful conduct of the National Games, South Asian Games, Under-17 Football World Cup and the World Youth Women’s Boxing Championship to emphasise the efficiency of the people of Assam in not only being front runners as athletes but also as hosts.

It was announced that a budget of Rs 104 crore, with a support of Rs 34 crore from the Central Government, was being utilised for the conduct of the Games from January 10 to 22. Star Sports will have a daily live telecast for 11 hours. “There is a lot of talent in this part of the country. It is our responsibility to empower the young generation and help it realise its potential. It is a big opportunity for us to host the Khelo India Youth Games,” said Sonowal, even as he underlined the fact that a major part of the budget was being used to provide good quality accommodation for the athletes.

READ| Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen, to represent India in Olympic qualifiers

The chief minister stressed that the focus was to inspire youngsters to take up sports as a career.

He mentioned that 500 playgrounds are being modernised in Assam, and that sports is encouraged in every panchayat. There are football and sports events for people at the tea gardens. A talent hunt is being launched to identify 1,000 youngsters and provide them Rs 50,000 to take care of their sporting needs.

“We can strengthen society through sports, which builds character and personality. It helps young athletes develop into good human beings. Sports has to become a way of life,” he said.

In building a sporting environment, efforts are on to establish a Sports University. It was mentioned that construction was underway for archery and football academies apart from a sports school.

Sonowal suggests that sports is the best way forward to build a strong nation. "We are trying to combine sports, education and culture. Guwahati is going to be the gateway for South East Asia. The parents have to play the game to understand the pleasure and pain of sports. The government alone cannot run sports. We need support from every side."