MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Simon Biles back at US camp after long hiatus

Biles will compete at the U.S. Classic in Chicago next month, having been out of action for the past two years following her withdrawal from several events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 07:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Biles was all smiles in a post on Instagram, posing for a picture with team mate Zoe Miller with the caption “back at camp.”
Biles was all smiles in a post on Instagram, posing for a picture with team mate Zoe Miller with the caption “back at camp.” | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Biles was all smiles in a post on Instagram, posing for a picture with team mate Zoe Miller with the caption “back at camp.” | Photo Credit: AP

Four-times Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles is back with the United States national team for a training camp, the 26-year-old said on social media on Sunday, after announcing her return to competition last month.

The five-times all-around world champion will compete at the U.S. Classic in Chicago next month, having been out of action for the past two years following her withdrawal from several events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing a need to protect her mental health.

She won bronze on the balance beam and silver in the team competition in Tokyo, on top of the four golds she collected in 2016 at the Rio Games.

Biles was all smiles in a post on Instagram, posing for a picture with team mate Zoe Miller with the caption “back at camp.”

The camp at Stars Gymnastics in Katy, Texas, reportedly runs through July 12.

She is expected to take part in the single-day U.S. Classic event on Aug. 5.

Related Topics

Simone Biles

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Simon Biles back at US camp after long hiatus
    Reuters
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Veteran Sinclair leads 23-player Canadian squad
    Reuters
  3. Allisen Corpuz wins U.S. Women’s Open for first LPGA title
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Azarenka booed off court for failing to offer Svitolina obligatory handshake
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina comes out on top in blockbuster battle with Azarenka
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Simon Biles back at US camp after long hiatus
    Reuters
  2. Woods wins Tour de France stage nine
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 9
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cavendish offered another Tour chance by Astana-Qazaqstan despite planned retirement
    Reuters
  5. UFC 290 results: Volkanovski unifies featherweight title with TKO finish; Pantoja claims flyweight crown
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Simon Biles back at US camp after long hiatus
    Reuters
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Veteran Sinclair leads 23-player Canadian squad
    Reuters
  3. Allisen Corpuz wins U.S. Women’s Open for first LPGA title
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Azarenka booed off court for failing to offer Svitolina obligatory handshake
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina comes out on top in blockbuster battle with Azarenka
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment