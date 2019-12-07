South Asian Games 2019 medals tally: India on top with 186 medals

The South Asian Games is a biennial multi-sport event held among the athletes from South Asia. At present, SAG 2019 are joined by seven members namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

It is being played in Kathmandu and Pokhara from December 1, 2019 to December 10, 2019. There are 27 disciplines in this edition of the South Asian Games.

Here's a breakdown of the medals tally so far:

Rank Participating Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 India (IND) 89 66 31 186 2 Nepal (NEP) 42 29 55 126 3 Sri Lanka (SRI) 29 49 74 152 4 Pakistan (PAK) 21 25 33 79 5 Bangladesh (BAN) 4 18 52 74 6 Maldives (MDV) 1 0 2 3 7 Bhutan (BHU) 0 0 5 5

*The medals tally will be updated at the end of each day's action.