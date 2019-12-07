More Sports More Sports South Asian Games 2019 medals tally: India on top with 186 medals India currently has 89 gold, 66 silver and 31 bronze medals at the South Asian Games 2019, followed by host Nepal which has bagged a total of 131 medals to India's 186. Team Sportstar 07 December, 2019 17:16 IST India leads the South Asian Games 2019 medals tally. - AFP Team Sportstar 07 December, 2019 17:16 IST The South Asian Games is a biennial multi-sport event held among the athletes from South Asia. At present, SAG 2019 are joined by seven members namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.It is being played in Kathmandu and Pokhara from December 1, 2019 to December 10, 2019. There are 27 disciplines in this edition of the South Asian Games.Here's a breakdown of the medals tally so far:RankParticipatingNationGoldSilverBronzeTotal1India (IND)8966311862Nepal (NEP)4229551263Sri Lanka (SRI)2949741524Pakistan (PAK)212533795Bangladesh (BAN)41852746Maldives (MDV)10237Bhutan (BHU)0055 *The medals tally will be updated at the end of each day's action. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.