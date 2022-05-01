More Sports

Sports calendar May 2022: IPL, UCL Finals; French Open and more

Here's the complete sports schedule for May 2022 which includes Indian Premier League final, UEFA Champions League final, Women's World Boxing Championships, French Open and more.

01 May, 2022 08:10 IST

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The French Open will be played in Paris from May 22 to June 5.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Here's the complete sports schedule for May 2022 which includes Indian Premier League final, UEFA Champions League final, Women's World Boxing Championships, French Open and more.

Cricket

May 4-15: FairBreak Global Invitational - Dubai

May 15-19: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

May 23-27: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test - Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

May 24: IPL Qualifier 1 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

May 24-28: Women's T20 Challenge - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

May 24: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I - Southend Club, Karachi

May 25: IPL Eliminator - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

May 25 - July 16: T20 Blast - England

May 26: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I - Southend Club, Karachi

May 27: IPL Qualifier 2 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

May 28: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I - Southend Club, Karachi

May 29: IPL Final - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

May 31: Netherlands vs West Indies, 1st ODI - VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

 

Football

May 1: Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League - Goodison Park, Liverpool

May 1: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

May 1: West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League - London Stadium, London

May 1: Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga - San Mamés, Bilbao

May 1: Juventus vs Venezia, Serie A - Juventus Stadium, Turin

May 1: AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A - San Siro, Milan

May 1: Udinese vs Inter Milan, Serie A - Stadio Friuli, Udine

May 2: Barcelona vs Mallorca, LaLiga - Camp Nou, Barcelona

May 2: Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC, I-League - Naihati Stadium, Naihati

May 3: Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League - Old Trafford, Manchester

May 3: Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs RoundGlass Punjab FC, I-League - Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani

May 3: Gokulam Kerala vs Neroca FC, I-League - Naihati Stadium, Naihati

May 4: Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Semifinal 2nd Leg - El Madrigal, Villarreal

May 5: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Semifinal 2nd Leg - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

May 6: Inter Milan vs Empoli, Serie A - San Siro, Milan

May 7: Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League - Stamford Bridge, London

May 7 : Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United, Premier League - Amex Stadium, Falmer

May 7: Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A - Stadio comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

May 7: Torino vs Napoli, Serie A - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin

May 7: Greuther Fürth vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga - Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer, Fürth

May 7: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, I-League - To be decided

May 7: Rajasthan United FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, I-League - To be decided

May 7: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, I-League - To be decided

May 8: Liverpool vs Tottenhum Hotspur, Premier League - Anfield, Liverpool

May 8: Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League - Emirates Stadium, London

May 8: Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

May 8: Real Betis vs Barcelona, LaLiga - Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville

May 8: Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga - Allianz Arena, Munich

May 9: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

May 9: Verona vs AC Milan, Serie A - Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona

May 9: Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes, Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, Paris

May 10: Neroca FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, I-League - To be decided

May 10: Rajasthan United FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, I-League - To be decided

May 10: Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, I-League - To be decided

May 11: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League - Villa Park, Birmingham

May 11: Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, LaLiga - Camp Nou, Barcelona

May 12: Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League - Elland Road, Leeds

May 12: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City, Premier League - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

May 12: Elche vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga - Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, Elche

May 12: Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia Final - Stadio Olimpico, Rome

May 13: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

May 13: Real Madrid vs Levante, LaLiga - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

May 14: Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium, London

May 14: Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

May 14: Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg

May 14: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Neroca FC, I-League - To be decided

May 14: Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, I-League - To be decided

May 14: Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, I-League - To be decided

May 15: Totteham Hotspur vs Burnley, Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

May 15: West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League - London Stadium, Stadium

May 15: Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, LaLiga - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

May 15: Cadiz vs Real Madrid, LaLiga - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz

May 15: Getafe vs Barcelona, LaLiga - Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Madrid

May 15: Napoli vs Genoa, Serie A - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

May 15: AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A - San Siro, Milan

May 15: Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 - Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

May 16: Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A - Unipol Domus, Cagliari

May 17: Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League - St. James' Park, Newcastle

May 17: Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A - Juventus Stadium, Turin

May 18: Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League - St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

May 18: Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Group D, AFC Cup - To be decided

May 19: UEFA Europa League Final - Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Seville

May 20: Chelsea vs Leicester, Premier League - Stamford Bridge, London

May 21: UEFA Women's Champions League Final - Juventus Stadium, Turin

May 21: SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig, DfB-Pokal Final - Olympiastadion, Berlin

May 21: Maziya vs Gokulam Kerala, Group D, AFC Cup - To be decided

May 21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings, Group D, AFC Cup - To be decided

May 22: Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League - Emirates Stadium, London

May 22: Chelsea vs Watford, Premier League - Stamford Bridge, London

May 22: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, Premier League - Selhurst Park, London

May 22: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League - Anfield, Liverpool

May 22: Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

May 22: Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League - Carrow Road, Norwich

May 22: Barcelona vs Villarreal, LaLiga - Camp Nou, Barcelona

May 22: Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga - Anoeta Stadium, Gipuzkoa

May 22: Real Madrid vs Real Betis, LaLiga - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

May 22: Fiorentina vs Juventus, Serie A - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence

May 22: Spezia vs Napoli, Serie A - Stadio Alberto Picco, La Spezia

May 22: Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A - San Siro, Milan

May 22: Sassuolo vs AC Milan, Serie A - Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia

May 22: Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz, Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, Paris

May 24: Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings, Group D, AFC Cup - To be decided

May 24: Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Group D, AFC Cup - To be decided

May 26: UEFA Europa Conference League Final - Air Albania Stadium, Tirana

May 29: UEFA Champions League Final - Stade de France, Paris

 

Tennis

Till May 1: ATP250 Munich

Till May 1: ATP250 Estoril

Till May 7: WTA1000 Madrid

May 1-8: ATP1000 Madrid

May 8-15: ATP1000 Rome

May 9-15: WTA1000 Rome

May 15-21: WTA250 Strasbourg

May 15-21: WTA250 Rabat

May 15-21: ATP250 Geneva

May 15-21: ATP250 Lyon

May 22 - June 5: French Open

 

Hockey

May 23: India vs Pakistan, Pool A, Men's Asia Cup - Jakarta

May 24: Japan vs India, Pool A, Men's Asia Cup - Jakarta

May 26: India vs Indonesia, Pool A, Men's Asia Cup - Jakarta

May 28-31: Super4s Pool matches, Men's Asia Cup - Jakarta

June 1: Bronze medal match, Men's Asia Cup - Jakarta

June 1: Gold medal match, Men's Asia Cup - Jakarta

 

Archery

May 6-11: Asia Cup Stage II - Sulaymaniyah

May 16-22: World Cup Stage II - Gwangju

 

Squash

May 13-22: PSA World Champioships - Cairo

 

Athletics

May 8: Fourth Indian Open Javelin Throw - Jamshedpur

May 13: Diamond League Meeting - Doha

May 17: Indian Grand Prix 3 - Madurai

May 21: Indian Grand Prix 4 - Madurai

May 21: Diamond League Meeting - Birmingham

May 28: Diamond League Meeting - Oregon

 

Badminton

Till May 1: Asia Championships - Manila, Philippines

May 8-15: Thomas and Uber Cup Finals - Bangkok

May 17-22: Thailand Open (Super 500) - Bangkok

 

Boxing

May 6-21: Women's World Boxing Championships - Istanbul

 

Chess

Till May 4: World Youth U14, U16, U18 Rapid & Blitz Championships - Rhodes, Greece

Till May 4: World Cadet U8, U10, U12 Rapid & Blitz Championships - Rhodes, Greece

May 3-15: GCT Superbet Chess Classic - Bucharest, Romania

May 17-24: GCT Superbet Rapid & Blitz - Bucharest, Romania

May 19-26: Meltwater Champions Tour - Regular 3 - Online

May 30 - June 11: Norway Chess - Stavanger, Norway

 

Golf

Till May 1: Mexico Open at Vidanta (PGA) - Vallarta

Till May 1: Palos Verdes Championship (LPGA) - Palos Verdes Estates

May 5-8: Wells Fargo Championship (PGA) - Potomac

May 12-15: Cognizant Founders Cup (LPGA) - Clifton

May 12-15: AT&T Bryon Nelson (PGA) - McKinney

May 19-22: PGA Championship - Tulsa

May 25-29: Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play - Las Vegas

May 26-29: Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA) - Fort Worth

 

Formula One

May 9: Miami Grand Prix

May 22: Spanish Grand Prix

May 29: Monaco Grand Prix

 

Shooting

May 9-20: ISSF Junior World Cup - Suhl, Germany

May 27 - June 6: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun - Baku, Azerbaijan

 

Table Tennis

Till May 3: WTT Youth Contender Linz

May 5-8: WTT Feeder Fremont

May 7-19: WTT Youth Contender Lima

May 11-15: WTT Feeder Westchester

May 16-22: WTT Youth Contender Wladyslawowo

May 16-22: WTT Youth Contender Berlin

May 24-30: WTT Youth Contender Platja D'Aro

