More Sports More Sports Sports calendar May 2022: IPL, UCL Finals; French Open and more Here's the complete sports schedule for May 2022 which includes Indian Premier League final, UEFA Champions League final, Women's World Boxing Championships, French Open and more. Team Sportstar 01 May, 2022 08:10 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The French Open will be played in Paris from May 22 to June 5. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 01 May, 2022 08:10 IST Here's the complete sports schedule for May 2022 which includes Indian Premier League final, UEFA Champions League final, Women's World Boxing Championships, French Open and more.CricketMay 4-15: FairBreak Global Invitational - DubaiMay 15-19: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, ChattogramREAD: IPL schedule 2022: Full fixtures list, date, match timings, teams and venues May 23-27: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test - Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, MirpurMay 24: IPL Qualifier 1 - Eden Gardens, KolkataMay 24-28: Women's T20 Challenge - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, LucknowMay 24: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I - Southend Club, KarachiMay 25: IPL Eliminator - Eden Gardens, KolkataMay 25 - July 16: T20 Blast - EnglandMay 26: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I - Southend Club, KarachiMay 27: IPL Qualifier 2 - Narendra Modi Stadium, AhmedabadMay 28: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I - Southend Club, KarachiMay 29: IPL Final - Narendra Modi Stadium, AhmedabadMay 31: Netherlands vs West Indies, 1st ODI - VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen FootballMay 1: Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League - Goodison Park, LiverpoolMay 1: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, LondonMay 1: West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League - London Stadium, LondonMay 1: Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga - San Mamés, BilbaoMay 1: Juventus vs Venezia, Serie A - Juventus Stadium, TurinMay 1: AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A - San Siro, MilanMay 1: Udinese vs Inter Milan, Serie A - Stadio Friuli, UdineMay 2: Barcelona vs Mallorca, LaLiga - Camp Nou, BarcelonaMay 2: Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC, I-League - Naihati Stadium, NaihatiMay 3: Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League - Old Trafford, ManchesterMay 3: Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs RoundGlass Punjab FC, I-League - Kalyani Stadium, KalyaniMay 3: Gokulam Kerala vs Neroca FC, I-League - Naihati Stadium, NaihatiMay 4: Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Semifinal 2nd Leg - El Madrigal, VillarrealMay 5: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Semifinal 2nd Leg - Santiago Bernabeu, MadridMay 6: Inter Milan vs Empoli, Serie A - San Siro, MilanMay 7: Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League - Stamford Bridge, LondonMay 7 : Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United, Premier League - Amex Stadium, FalmerMay 7: Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A - Stadio comunale Luigi Ferraris, GenoaMay 7: Torino vs Napoli, Serie A - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, TurinMay 7: Greuther Fürth vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga - Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer, FürthMay 7: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, I-League - To be decidedMay 7: Rajasthan United FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, I-League - To be decidedMay 7: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, I-League - To be decidedMay 8: Liverpool vs Tottenhum Hotspur, Premier League - Anfield, LiverpoolMay 8: Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League - Emirates Stadium, LondonMay 8: Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League - Etihad Stadium, ManchesterMay 8: Real Betis vs Barcelona, LaLiga - Estadio Benito Villamarín, SevilleMay 8: Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga - Allianz Arena, MunichMay 9: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, MadridMay 9: Verona vs AC Milan, Serie A - Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, VeronaMay 9: Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes, Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, ParisMay 10: Neroca FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, I-League - To be decidedMay 10: Rajasthan United FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, I-League - To be decidedMay 10: Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, I-League - To be decidedMay 11: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League - Villa Park, BirminghamMay 11: Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, LaLiga - Camp Nou, BarcelonaMay 12: Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League - Elland Road, LeedsMay 12: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City, Premier League - Molineux Stadium, WolverhamptonMay 12: Elche vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga - Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, ElcheMay 12: Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia Final - Stadio Olimpico, RomeMay 13: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, LondonMay 13: Real Madrid vs Levante, LaLiga - Santiago Bernabeu, MadridMay 14: Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium, LondonMay 14: Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga - Signal Iduna Park, DortmundMay 14: Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga - Volkswagen Arena, WolfsburgMay 14: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Neroca FC, I-League - To be decidedMay 14: Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, I-League - To be decidedMay 14: Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, I-League - To be decidedMay 15: Totteham Hotspur vs Burnley, Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, LondonMay 15: West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League - London Stadium, StadiumMay 15: Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, LaLiga - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, MadridMay 15: Cadiz vs Real Madrid, LaLiga - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, CadizMay 15: Getafe vs Barcelona, LaLiga - Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, MadridMay 15: Napoli vs Genoa, Serie A - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, NaplesMay 15: AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A - San Siro, MilanMay 15: Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 - Stade de la Mosson, MontpellierMay 16: Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A - Unipol Domus, CagliariMay 17: Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League - St. James' Park, NewcastleMay 17: Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A - Juventus Stadium, TurinMay 18: Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League - St. Mary's Stadium, SouthamptonMay 18: Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Group D, AFC Cup - To be decidedMay 19: UEFA Europa League Final - Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, SevilleMay 20: Chelsea vs Leicester, Premier League - Stamford Bridge, LondonMay 21: UEFA Women's Champions League Final - Juventus Stadium, TurinMay 21: SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig, DfB-Pokal Final - Olympiastadion, BerlinMay 21: Maziya vs Gokulam Kerala, Group D, AFC Cup - To be decidedMay 21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings, Group D, AFC Cup - To be decidedMay 22: Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League - Emirates Stadium, LondonMay 22: Chelsea vs Watford, Premier League - Stamford Bridge, LondonMay 22: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, Premier League - Selhurst Park, LondonMay 22: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League - Anfield, LiverpoolMay 22: Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League - Etihad Stadium, ManchesterMay 22: Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League - Carrow Road, NorwichMay 22: Barcelona vs Villarreal, LaLiga - Camp Nou, BarcelonaMay 22: Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga - Anoeta Stadium, GipuzkoaMay 22: Real Madrid vs Real Betis, LaLiga - Santiago Bernabeu, MadridMay 22: Fiorentina vs Juventus, Serie A - Stadio Artemio Franchi, FlorenceMay 22: Spezia vs Napoli, Serie A - Stadio Alberto Picco, La SpeziaMay 22: Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A - San Siro, MilanMay 22: Sassuolo vs AC Milan, Serie A - Mapei Stadium, Reggio EmiliaMay 22: Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz, Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, ParisMay 24: Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings, Group D, AFC Cup - To be decidedMay 24: Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Group D, AFC Cup - To be decidedMay 26: UEFA Europa Conference League Final - Air Albania Stadium, TiranaMay 29: UEFA Champions League Final - Stade de France, Paris TennisTill May 1: ATP250 MunichTill May 1: ATP250 EstorilTill May 7: WTA1000 MadridMay 1-8: ATP1000 MadridMay 8-15: ATP1000 RomeMay 9-15: WTA1000 RomeMay 15-21: WTA250 StrasbourgMay 15-21: WTA250 RabatMay 15-21: ATP250 GenevaMay 15-21: ATP250 LyonMay 22 - June 5: French Open HockeyMay 23: India vs Pakistan, Pool A, Men's Asia Cup - JakartaMay 24: Japan vs India, Pool A, Men's Asia Cup - JakartaMay 26: India vs Indonesia, Pool A, Men's Asia Cup - JakartaMay 28-31: Super4s Pool matches, Men's Asia Cup - JakartaJune 1: Bronze medal match, Men's Asia Cup - JakartaJune 1: Gold medal match, Men's Asia Cup - Jakarta ArcheryMay 6-11: Asia Cup Stage II - SulaymaniyahMay 16-22: World Cup Stage II - Gwangju SquashMay 13-22: PSA World Champioships - Cairo AthleticsMay 8: Fourth Indian Open Javelin Throw - JamshedpurMay 13: Diamond League Meeting - DohaMay 17: Indian Grand Prix 3 - MaduraiMay 21: Indian Grand Prix 4 - MaduraiMay 21: Diamond League Meeting - BirminghamMay 28: Diamond League Meeting - Oregon BadmintonTill May 1: Asia Championships - Manila, PhilippinesMay 8-15: Thomas and Uber Cup Finals - BangkokMay 17-22: Thailand Open (Super 500) - Bangkok BoxingMay 6-21: Women's World Boxing Championships - Istanbul ChessTill May 4: World Youth U14, U16, U18 Rapid & Blitz Championships - Rhodes, GreeceTill May 4: World Cadet U8, U10, U12 Rapid & Blitz Championships - Rhodes, GreeceMay 3-15: GCT Superbet Chess Classic - Bucharest, RomaniaMay 17-24: GCT Superbet Rapid & Blitz - Bucharest, RomaniaMay 19-26: Meltwater Champions Tour - Regular 3 - OnlineMay 30 - June 11: Norway Chess - Stavanger, Norway GolfTill May 1: Mexico Open at Vidanta (PGA) - VallartaTill May 1: Palos Verdes Championship (LPGA) - Palos Verdes EstatesMay 5-8: Wells Fargo Championship (PGA) - PotomacMay 12-15: Cognizant Founders Cup (LPGA) - CliftonMay 12-15: AT&T Bryon Nelson (PGA) - McKinneyMay 19-22: PGA Championship - TulsaMay 25-29: Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play - Las VegasMay 26-29: Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA) - Fort Worth Formula OneMay 9: Miami Grand PrixMay 22: Spanish Grand PrixMay 29: Monaco Grand Prix ShootingMay 9-20: ISSF Junior World Cup - Suhl, GermanyMay 27 - June 6: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun - Baku, Azerbaijan Table TennisTill May 3: WTT Youth Contender LinzMay 5-8: WTT Feeder FremontMay 7-19: WTT Youth Contender LimaMay 11-15: WTT Feeder WestchesterMay 16-22: WTT Youth Contender WladyslawowoMay 16-22: WTT Youth Contender BerlinMay 24-30: WTT Youth Contender Platja D'Aro Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :