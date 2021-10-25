Sports ministry upgrades three new facilities as KISCE in Lucknow, Delhi and Chennai

The Sports Ministry of India has revamped three new existing sports facilities across the country, which will be known as the Khelo India Sports Centres of Excellence (KISCE).

The Guru Gobind Singh Sports College in Lucknow, the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai have been chosen as the designated venues after the respective state governments made the proposals.

The total number of KISCEs now stands at 27, which is spread across 26 States and Union Territories.

This has been done with the vision to propel India into one of the top 10 countries in the 2028 Olympics.

The Khelo India State Centres of Excellence aim to provide athletes with world-class specialised training.

The centres will also have High-performance Managers to ensure the quality of sports science input and performance management.