Weekly Digest (July 13-19): From Real Madrid's La Liga win to Hamilton's record win at Hungary

Here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (July 13 to 19) that passed:

CRICKET

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly went into home quarantine on Wednesday. - PTI

Saba Karim has resigned as BCCI general manager of cricket operations. ( REPORT )

England pacer Jofra Archer was on Thursday dropped from the second Test against the West Indies for breaking the team’s bio-secure protocol and will now undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period. ( REPORT )

“All lives don’t matter until black lives matter,” former South Africa captain and star batsman Faf du Plessis said on Friday, lending support to the fight against racism. ( REPORT )

The apex council of the BCCI preferred to play the waiting game on the numerous issues surrounding Indian cricket during a marathon four-hour meeting on Friday. While none of the office-bearers was available for an official reaction, Sportstar understands that the Indian men’s team’s revised FTP and domestic cricket schedule, two crucial issues on the agenda, have been postponed for finalisation. ( REPORT )

Deccan Chronicle Holding Ltd. — the owner of the now defunct Deccan Chargers — has been awarded a compensation of ₹4814.67 crore plus 10% interest from 2012, by a Bombay High Court-appointed arbitration tribunal, on Friday. ( REPORT )

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, on Wednesday, went into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19.

( REPORT )

Top-order batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have been named in a preliminary 26-man squad for Australia's provisional white-ball tour of England in September. Khawaja and Stoinis were included despite losing their national contracts after falling out of favour with selectors over the home summer. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Leeds United are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2004 - Getty Images

Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from its leading scorer Karim Benzema. ( REPORT )

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace helped Arsenal dump holder Manchester City out of the FA Cup in the semifinal. ( REPORT )

Leeds United ended a 16-year exile from the Premier League to earn a promotion from the Championship. Marcelo Bielsa’s men won the title after defeats to West Bromwich Albion and Brentford. ( REPORT )

I-League club East Bengal received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from its previous investor Quess Corp, thereby allowing the club to bring new investors on board. ( REPORT )

Andre Schurrle, who won the FIFA World Cup with Germany, has confirmed his retirement at the age of just 29. ( REPORT )

Football's rule-making body IFAB said teams will be allowed to continue to use up to five substitutes next season. ( REPORT )

World Cup fans will be able to watch an unprecedented four games a day on television, spread out over 11 hours, during the group stage of the Qatar 2022 tournament after the schedule was confirmed. ( REPORT )

Sporting events in England could be opened up to spectators starting in October. ( REPORT )

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld City’s appeal against the UEFA ban, but imposed a 10 million euro ($11.3 million) fine for failing to cooperate with investigators. ( REPORT )

The Premier League said that the 2020 summer transfer window will open for 10 weeks from July 27 and close on October 5, with a domestic-only window for English Football League (EFL) clubs until October 16. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

Only six paddlers out of India’s top-20 have responded positively to the Table Tennis Federation of India’s suggestion to have a 15-day camp beginning August 1. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Serena Williams will return to the court at the Top Seed Open in Kentucky, USA. - AP

The U.S. Tennis Association has cancelled several amateur events scheduled in August but is still planning to hold the U.S. Open as scheduled. ( REPORT )

Serena Williams will return to the court for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the tennis calendar when she competes at the inaugural edition of the Top Seed Open in Kentucky. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

Indian men's hockey team will face New Zealand in its first match, while the women will open against world champion Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics. ( REPORT )

Hockey is set to resume in Pakistan in August with a five-a-side domestic tournament with the National Championship to be held in September-October.( REPORT )

Ashok Kumar, a key member of India’s 1975 World Cup-winning hockey team, will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Mohun Bagan football club on the occasion of its foundation day. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORT

Hamilton has equalled Michale Schumacher's record of eight wins at a single circuit after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES

Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo won his first ever MotoGP race in the season opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez. Defending champion Marc Marquez of Honda made two mistakes in the race, with the second leading to a crash at turn four that ended his race with four laps to go. ( REPORT )

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher’s single-venue record and take the championship lead. Verstappen held off Valtteri Bottas challenge to finish second. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

The Badminton World Federation placed a limit of four terms on its president’s position during its virtual Annual General Meeting held in Copenhagen on Saturday. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a camp for the Olympic core group for training at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Tughlakabad, from August 1. ( REPORT )

The International Shooting Sport Federation's executive committee has decided to hold "continental video meetings" instead of the 2020 General Assembly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Sebastian Coe's appointment to the IOC ended a five-year wait for World Athletics. - AP

During his online interaction with state sports ministers and officials, Kiren Rijiju hoped for a phased resumption of sporting activity, adding that the final decision would rest with the state governments. ( REPORT )

Olympic finalist sprinter Deajah Stevens was banned for 18 months for missing doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Games next year. ( REPORT )

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe was elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee, ending the sport's five-year absence from the Olympic body. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Natco Pharma Company chairman N. Rajeev presented Rs. 5 lakh to junior world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen to ensure her training for Olympics is not affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )