Sports Quiz organised by The Hindu Group, OMC comes to an end 

The closely fought contest was organised under the guidance of the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha Government, on the sidelines of the Hockey World Cup being held in Odisha. 

Team Sportstar
Bhubaneswar 25 January, 2023 23:15 IST
The winners pose for a photograph.

The winners pose for a photograph. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The five-series Sports Quiz organised by the Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) came to end with an overwhelming response from students at Utkal University on Wednesday. 

A total of 540 participants from 35 schools in and around Bhubaneswar participated in junior and senior categories. Questions were based on legends from various sports, their contributions, achievements, use of new technology in sports and start-ups. There were questions for the audience as well, with the correct answers being rewarded with a token of appreciation.

Quiz master Gautam Bose, who successfully conducted all four previous quizzes, made things interesting by briefing the background of all the questions.

Sulochana Das, Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, gave away the prizes while Alok Kumar Pal, Director (Human Resources) was the Guest of Honour. Sulochana later appreciated efforts of The Hindu and OMC for coming out with such a competition. 

Winners

Vallabh Sai Raman Agrawalla and Rishan Satpathy of Sai International School bagged the first prize in the junior category. Pratyush Dhal and Avan Benapati of DAV Public School and Omm Sai Shrit and Shreyas Dash of St. Xavier’s High School, Kedargouri, came second and third respectively.

Consolation prizes went to Adwait Panda, Akhilesh Varigonda, Chinmayaditya, Abhinav Mishra, Shreejita Mishra and Aahan Sahoo. 

As far as the senior category was concerned, Bidisha Das and Ahaanana Paikray, St. Joseph’s School, emerged as winners. Snehansh Dash and Reetambag of Sai International School were adjudged second while Tathagata Mondal and Sharique Khan, Delhi Public School came third. 

Consolation prize winners were Punyashlok Mishra, Shreyansh Panda, Siddharth Mohanty, Suveer R. Joshi, Piyush Nanda and Srisham Dash.  

S D T Rao, General Manager of The Hindu group, was present on the occasion.

