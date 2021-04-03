Sushil Kumar wins Sportstar Aces Olympic Sports Sportsman of the Decade

Two-time Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar was named the Sportsman of the Decade (Individual Olympic Sports) at the 2021 Sportstar ACES Awards on Saturday.

Sushil has carved a niche for himself in Indian sport, bettering his bronze in the 66kg freestyle at the Beijing Olympics by winning silver at London 2012. He made a bright start to the decade, winning gold at the Asian Championships in Delhi and the World Championships in Moscow, becoming the only Indian wrestler to win a world crown. His hat-trick of podium finishes at the Commonwealth Games (2010, ’14 and ’18) is another first in Indian sport.

You can watch the event live by visiting the following link - bit.ly/SSAATHG. There would be one more episode on April 4.

“I am very happy that the jury has chosen me for this award. You have showered me with love and blessings during my Olympic journey. You must have seen something in me, which is why you picked me for this award. I am honoured that you would continue to support me as I continue to serve me country,” said Sushil on receiving the award.

The 2021 edition of the Sportstar ACES Awards honoured the Giants of the Decade in Indian sport, with the winners being assessing on their performance and consistency from 2011 to 2020. Eleven awards were presented under the popular choice category, which was open to public voting, along with 14 jury awards as well as special recognition awards under two new categories – Sports for Good and Giants off the Field – that recognise the work of organisations and individuals who have used sports for the betterment of society.