More Sports

Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: JSW Group wins Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports Award

The JSW Group was adjudged the best corporate for promotion of sports at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 19 March, 2022 20:15 IST

The JSW Group has been an active party in nurturing India's sports ecosystem, with presence in several sports as well as franchise leagues. (File Photo)   -  REUTERS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 19 March, 2022 20:15 IST

The JSW Group was adjudged the best corporate for promotion of sports at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.

The JSW Group has been a major pillar in nurturing the sports ecosystem in India, with support in Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Track and Field, Judo, Boxing, Swimming and Wrestling.

It has a significant presence in franchise leagues in several sports, such as Kabaddi, Football and cricket. In Football, the it manages Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chhetri, while Rishabh Pant leads the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals, which also has JSW among its stakeholders.

In Kabaddi, it has underlined its presence with the side, Haryana Steelers. The group has been integral in managing some of India's most significant talents, such as Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

Our Sponsors:

Presenting Partner: BYJU’S

Associate Partner: IDFC FIRST Bank

Insurance Partner: LIC

Sports Destination Partner: ODISHA

Associate Partner: ONGC

Colour Partner: NIPPON PAINT

Associate Partner: IndianOil

Banking Partner: Union Bank of India

Energy Partner: Bharat Petroleum

Airline Partner: Air Asia

Lifestyle Partner: G-SHOCK

Broadcast Partner: WION

Outdoor Partner: LAQSHYA

PR Partner: Words Work

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App