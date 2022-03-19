Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: JSW Group wins Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports Award

The JSW Group was adjudged the best corporate for promotion of sports at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.

The JSW Group has been a major pillar in nurturing the sports ecosystem in India, with support in Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Track and Field, Judo, Boxing, Swimming and Wrestling.

It has a significant presence in franchise leagues in several sports, such as Kabaddi, Football and cricket. In Football, the it manages Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chhetri, while Rishabh Pant leads the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals, which also has JSW among its stakeholders.

In Kabaddi, it has underlined its presence with the side, Haryana Steelers. The group has been integral in managing some of India's most significant talents, such as Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.