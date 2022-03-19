More Sports More Sports Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: JSW Group wins Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports Award The JSW Group was adjudged the best corporate for promotion of sports at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 19 March, 2022 20:15 IST The JSW Group has been an active party in nurturing India's sports ecosystem, with presence in several sports as well as franchise leagues. (File Photo) - REUTERS Team Sportstar MUMBAI 19 March, 2022 20:15 IST The JSW Group was adjudged the best corporate for promotion of sports at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.The JSW Group has been a major pillar in nurturing the sports ecosystem in India, with support in Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Track and Field, Judo, Boxing, Swimming and Wrestling. It has a significant presence in franchise leagues in several sports, such as Kabaddi, Football and cricket. In Football, the it manages Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chhetri, while Rishabh Pant leads the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals, which also has JSW among its stakeholders.In Kabaddi, it has underlined its presence with the side, Haryana Steelers. The group has been integral in managing some of India's most significant talents, such as Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.Our Sponsors:Presenting Partner: BYJU’SAssociate Partner: IDFC FIRST BankInsurance Partner: LICSports Destination Partner: ODISHAAssociate Partner: ONGCColour Partner: NIPPON PAINTAssociate Partner: IndianOilBanking Partner: Union Bank of IndiaEnergy Partner: Bharat PetroleumAirline Partner: Air AsiaLifestyle Partner: G-SHOCKBroadcast Partner: WIONOutdoor Partner: LAQSHYAPR Partner: Words Work Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :