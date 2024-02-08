Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

India cricketer Mohammed Shami and chess grandmaster R. Vaishali won the ‘Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports)’ and ‘Sportswoman of the Year (Individual)‘ awards, respectively at the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024 held at the Taj Mahal Palace here on Thursday.

Shami bagged 24 wickets to emerge as the top wicket-taker of the ODI World Cup 2023. The pacer also recorded an incredible seven for 57 against New Zealand during the World Cup.

Vaishali was a member of the Indian women’s chess team, which won the silver medal at the Asian Games. At the Qatar Masters 2023, she earned her final Grandmaster norm.

“I am from a place which has no facilities. My journey has hinged on luck, effort, and support from my family and friends. I am grateful for everything - even a person who has contributed 1 per cent to my success,” Shami said.

“It is amazing to be among so many achievers in this hall. It is truly inspiring to be here,” Vaishali said.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar, the ACES Awards 2024 jury chairman, paid tribute to all the winners.

“With the kind of performances that we keep seeing in Indian sports, it gets more and more difficult to pick the award winners every year. Looking at videos and reading about the nominees gives the jurors so much joy. It is like you are floating in [the] air. I am sure that these incredible feats will serve as an inspiration for young sportspersons,” Gavaskar said.

The batting maestro had a word of advice for young sportspersons. “I am very grateful to Indian cricket. I am here today only because of Indian cricket. So to all sportspersons, I say - never forget your institution and your roots,” Gavaskar said.

N. Ram, Director (The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited), Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson (The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited), and N. Murali, Director (The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited) presented awards to the winners.

Complete Winners List SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (TRACK AND FIELD): MEN’S RELAY TEAM SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (TRACK AND FIELD): PARUL CHAUDHARY SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (TEAM SPORTS): HARDIK SINGH, MOHAMMED SHAMI SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (TEAM SPORTS): VANDANA KATARIYA SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (INDIVIDUAL): SATWIKSAIRAJ RANKIREDDY, CHIRAG SHETTY SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (INDIVIDUAL): RAMESHBABU VAISHALI, SIFT KAUR SAMRA SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (PARASPORTS): SUMIT ANTIL SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (PARASPORTS): THULASIMATHI MURUGESAN COACH OF THE YEAR: RAHUL DRAVID YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR (MALE): PRATHAMESH SAMADHAN JAWKAR YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE): TILOTTAMA SEN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: CHANDU BORDE, KARNAM MALLESWARI SPORTSTAR OF THE YEAR (MALE): NEERAJ CHOPRA SPORTSTAR OF THE YEAR (FEMALE): SHEETAL DEVI NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR: INDIA MEN’S CRICKET TEAM CLUB/STATE TEAM OF THE YEAR: SAURASHTRA CRICKET TEAM MOMENT OF THE YEAR: SHEETAL DEVI HITS THE BULLSYE INTERNATIONAL ICON: MUTTIAH MURALITHARAN BEST STATE FOR THE PROMOTION OF SPORT: TAMIL NADU BEST PSU FOR THE PROMOTION OF SPORT: NTPC LTD BEST CORPORATE FOR THE PROMOTION OF SPORT: TATA STEEL LTD BEST UNIVERSITY FOR THE PROMOTION OF SPORT: SRM INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY SPORT FOR SOCIAL GOOD: SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI SHRINE BOARD ACE OF ACES AWARD: ROHAN BOPANNA