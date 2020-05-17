More Sports More Sports Lockdown 4.0: India allows opening of stadiums without spectators However, the MHA's guideline states that public gatherings are still prohibited, thereby casting a doubt on the resumption of competitive sport in India. Uthra Ganesan 17 May, 2020 19:58 IST Spectators will not be allowed inside stadiums. - K. R. DEEPAK (REPRESENTATIVE) Uthra Ganesan 17 May, 2020 19:58 IST The latest guidelines on the extension of lockdown from the central government have finally opened up the spectre of training for athletes across India, with caveats.“Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open only for sports activities. However, spectators will not be allowed in these complexes,” the MHA note on Sunday said.This would allow the elite athletes, many of who are stuck in their hostel rooms at various Sports Authority of India centres across the country, to resume their practice and workouts. The athletes have been restricted since mid-March when the nation went into lockdown mode.While this would allow non-contact sports to start training almost immediately, those with full or partial contact would be looking for further clarity before resuming full training. “We still need to clarify if all sports complexes are open or only training centres? The SAI centres are in any case not open to general public but every sport is different, so let us wait a day to know the details,” IOA president Narinder Batra said.UncertaintyThe restrictions, however, mean only training facilities are likely to begin at the moment. There is also uncertainty on the complexes that can be opened up, since a lot of them also belong to various State governments. However, the MHA guideline also says "all social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings and large congregations" are still prohibited, thereby casting a doubt on the resumption of competitive sport. Meanwhile, the National Sports Federations preferred to wait for further clarity before deciding on their future course of action.ALSO READ | Knowledge of sports in India very low - RijijuSports Minister Kiren Rijiju had, in his recent interactions with athletes and administrators across sports, indicated the ministry’s attempts at phased resumption of training, at least for Olympics-bound athletes, by month-end. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.