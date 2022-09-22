More Sports

Supreme Court appoints ex-judge Nageswara Rao for amending IOA constitution

On September 8, the IOC issued a final warning, urging IOA to “resolve its governance issues” and hold elections by December, failing which, will lead to the ban.

22 September, 2022 16:46 IST
Hearing a petition filed by Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, a bench headed by Justice D. Y. Chandrachud appointed retired judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao to amend the IOA constitution.

Hearing a petition filed by Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, a bench headed by Justice D. Y. Chandrachud appointed retired judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao to amend the IOA constitution. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, appointed retired judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao for amending the constitution of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and preparing the electoral college of the association.

Hearing a petition filed by Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, a bench headed by Justice D. Y. Chandrachud said that Justice Rao will come up with a series of recommendations for the amendment of the constitution and help the body to hold its elections by December 15, 2022.

Justice Chandrachud also allowed Rajeev Mehta, the secretary general of IOA, and Adille Sumariwalla, the president of IOA, to represent India at the Internal Olympic Committee (IOC) meeting to be held Lausanne on September 27.

"All logistical arrangements shall be made available to Justice Rao by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and to be reimbursed by IOA," said Justice Hima Kohli, the second member of the bench.

