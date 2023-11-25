MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Switzerland to bid for 2030 or 2034 Winter Games

Switzerland has pledged to organise a “decentralised” Games using existing facilities spread across the country of around 9 million people. It said the Games would be largely financed by the private sector.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 09:33 IST , GENEVA - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Switzerland to bid for 2030 or 2034 Winter Games
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Switzerland to bid for 2030 or 2034 Winter Games | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Switzerland to bid for 2030 or 2034 Winter Games | Photo Credit: AFP

Switzerland on Friday announced it would bid for either the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, which would be the third time the Alpine country has hosted the event.

Switzerland has pledged to organise a “decentralised” Games using existing facilities spread across the country of around 9 million people. It said the Games would be largely financed by the private sector.

A statement from the Swiss Olympic Association said the member federations of the country’s Olympic Committee had voted unanimously in support of the plans to host the 2030 or 2034 Winter Games at their general assembly.

The statement said the vote confirmed a shared ambition to move into the next phase of the bidding process with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), called the “targeted dialogue” phase.

The IOC is set to decide which countries will move forward to the next phase of the process by the end of the month.

“The delegates of Switzerland’s sports federations have sent a strong message of support for a project that could provide a unique momentum for Swiss sport as a whole, as well as for our country,” Swiss Olympic President Jurg Stahl said in the statement.

Other destinations vying to hold the 2030 Games include Salt Lake City in the United States, the host of the 2002 Games, as well as Sweden and France.

ALSO READ | France presents Alps’ bid to host 2030 Winter Olympics

Japan’s northern city of Sapporo last month dropped its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and said it would consider hosting the Games in 2034 or in subsequent years.

“Switzerland is lucky to already practically have all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from sporting venues to its transport network and accommodation,” Urs Lehmann, president of the Swiss Ski Association, said last month. “Let’s seize this opportunity.”

The International Olympic Committee last month approved a proposal to pursue a double allocation of two successive Winter Games in 2030 and 2034 due to concerns over the threat of climate change on snow sports. It is expected to make the selection next year.

According to studies by the IOC’s future host commission for the Winter Games, only 10 nations will be able to host the snow sports of the Olympic Winter and Paralympic Games by 2040.

Switzerland - which hosted the Winter Olympic Games in St. Moritz in 1928 and 1948 - has struggled in recent years to get its population behind its Olympic bids.

Its efforts to host the Games have been rejected in referendums on several occasions. Swiss Olympics said the cantons that are home to the facilities that could serve as venues had been consulted and had given their agreement in principle for the Games.

A public vote made Switzerland withdraw its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The country has never hosted the Summer Olympics.

Switzerland is also home to the headquarters of the IOC in Lausanne and those of several international sports governing bodies.

Related Topics

Switzerland /

Winter Olympics /

Paralympic Games /

IOC /

International Olympic Committee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Mayank departs cheaply for KAR vs UTK; TN loses Jagadeesan early; BIH three down vs HAR
    Team Sportstar
  2. Switzerland to bid for 2030 or 2034 Winter Games
    Reuters
  3. South Africa withdraws bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Man City’s Erling Haaland could play against Liverpool despite injury scare
    AP
  5. Ligue 1 2023-24: Mbappe scores in PSG 5-0 win over Monaco
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Switzerland to bid for 2030 or 2034 Winter Games
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games participant hammer thrower Rachna Kumari fails dope test
    PTI
  3. Pankaj Advani completes grand double in Billiards Worlds, outclasses Kothari in final
    PTI
  4. Shooting World Cup finals: Anish’s bronze ends India’s medal drought
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Mayank departs cheaply for KAR vs UTK; TN loses Jagadeesan early; BIH three down vs HAR
    Team Sportstar
  2. Switzerland to bid for 2030 or 2034 Winter Games
    Reuters
  3. South Africa withdraws bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Man City’s Erling Haaland could play against Liverpool despite injury scare
    AP
  5. Ligue 1 2023-24: Mbappe scores in PSG 5-0 win over Monaco
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment