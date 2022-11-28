More Sports

Talwar presented FICCI Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Haryana cricketer and Dronacharya Awardee Sarkar Talwar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the FICCI National Sports Awards function .

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 28 November, 2022 21:10 IST
The winners of FICCI Sports Awards 2022.

The winners of FICCI Sports Awards 2022. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Former Haryana cricketer and Dronacharya Awardee Sarkar Talwar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) during its National Sports Awards function here.

Grandmaster R.B. Ramesh and golfer Nonita Lal Qureshi received the best coaches awards.

Rakesh Rao, a Deputy Editor (Sports) with  The Hindu, received the Special Recognition Award for his work in Sports Journalism. For electronic, the award went to Nikhil Naz..

The awardees:

Emerging player (male) - Payas Jain (table tennis)

Emerging player (female): Linthoi Chanambam (judo) and Antim Panghal (wrestling)

Sportsperson of the Year - Special: Shrey Kadyan (softball)

Sportsperson of the Year - Para: Avani Lekhara (shooting)

Coach of the Year - Male: R. B. Ramesh (chess)

Coach of the Year - Female: Nonita Lal Qureshi (golf)

Contribution to Sports Journalism - Print: Rakesh Rao (The Hindu)

Contribution to Sports Journalism - Electronic: Nikhil Naz

Excellence in Sports Governance: Sports Authority of India

Sports Franchise of the Year: Bengaluru Bulls - Pro Kabaddi League

Best States Promoting Sports: Odisha

National Sports Federation of the Year: All India Chess Federation

Best Equipment Company Promoting Sports: Stag International.

Best Sports Infrastructure Construction Company: TransStadia

Best Educational Institute Promoting Sports: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Best School Promoting Sports: Manav Rachna International School

Best NGO Promoting Sports: Special Olympics Bharat

Best Corporate Promoting Sports Development: JSW

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sarkar Talwar (cricket)

