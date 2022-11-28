Talwar presented FICCI Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Haryana cricketer and Dronacharya Awardee Sarkar Talwar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) during its National Sports Awards function here.
Grandmaster R.B. Ramesh and golfer Nonita Lal Qureshi received the best coaches awards.
Rakesh Rao, a Deputy Editor (Sports) with The Hindu, received the Special Recognition Award for his work in Sports Journalism. For electronic, the award went to Nikhil Naz..
The awardees:
Emerging player (male) - Payas Jain (table tennis)
Emerging player (female): Linthoi Chanambam (judo) and Antim Panghal (wrestling)
Sportsperson of the Year - Special: Shrey Kadyan (softball)
Sportsperson of the Year - Para: Avani Lekhara (shooting)
Coach of the Year - Male: R. B. Ramesh (chess)
Coach of the Year - Female: Nonita Lal Qureshi (golf)
Contribution to Sports Journalism - Print: Rakesh Rao (The Hindu)
Contribution to Sports Journalism - Electronic: Nikhil Naz
Excellence in Sports Governance: Sports Authority of India
Sports Franchise of the Year: Bengaluru Bulls - Pro Kabaddi League
Best States Promoting Sports: Odisha
National Sports Federation of the Year: All India Chess Federation
Best Equipment Company Promoting Sports: Stag International.
Best Sports Infrastructure Construction Company: TransStadia
Best Educational Institute Promoting Sports: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)
Best School Promoting Sports: Manav Rachna International School
Best NGO Promoting Sports: Special Olympics Bharat
Best Corporate Promoting Sports Development: JSW
Lifetime Achievement Award: Sarkar Talwar (cricket)