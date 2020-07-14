Telangana Sports Minister reminds Rijiju to sanction funds

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud informed the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijju that once the central government takes a decision on reopening the sports facilities including stadia and academies, Telangana will also initiate similar measures.

"In the wake of COVID-19 crisis, we have not reopened these facilities and once the centre takes a call, we will follow suit,” Mr Goud said.

In a video conference in which Mr. Kiren Rijju interacted with all the Sports Minister of the states across the country on Tuesday, Goud also appealed to release funds which are due to the state for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The Minister reminded that they have sent proposals to Union Ministry to sanction funds of Rs. 218.67 crores to create new infrastructure like laying athletics synthetic track, construct swimming pool and multipurpose stadia in the state. “We have requested to include six disciplines in the Centres of Excellence in the State but were given only three disciplines. So, kindly take necessary action immediately,” he said.

READ| Rijiju to hold 2-day online meet with state sports ministers to discuss way forward

“I would like to stress here that the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao is determined to encourage sports in a big way and this is evident by the way we are implementing the two per cent quota for sportspersons in the employment to state government jobs and also 0.5 per cent quota for them in professional educational courses like engineering and medicine,” said Goud.

Technology and innovation

Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera laid emphasis on innovation, collaboration and technology in reviving the sports ecosystem in the country.

“Today, owing to the unprecedented coronavirus crisis, sports fraternities across the nation are in a constant dilemma regarding the uncertain future. However, the recent relaxation by central government and guidelines laid down by SAI has brought in some positivity for all stakeholders.

“The sports sector has to treat this as an opportunity to innovate, to rethink policies and to reassess priorities. The best practices from across the world are being considered to chart a course ahead," he said.

He further mentioned the initiatives adopted by Odisha to facilitate resumption of sports activities in the state.

“In the future, certain elements of sports training that can continue to happen online, and can be offered to trainees and sportspersons through different models will get integrated into the training regime. Technology will play a key role in reducing operation costs and enhance knowledge sharing.

“The sports events scenario is gradually opening up in the state. FIFA has announced the dates for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in February-March 2021. We will work closely with the local organising committee of the tournament to ensure safety norms,” said Behera.