Tour de France: Colombian Lopez wins stage 17, Roglic extends lead

Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 170-km mountain trek from Grenoble as Primoz Roglic tightened his grip on the overall lead.

MERIBEL, France 16 September, 2020 21:42 IST

Astana Pro Team rider Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia in action.   -  Reuters Photo

Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 170-km mountain trek from Grenoble as Primoz Roglic tightened his grip on the overall lead on Wednesday.

Roglic took second place at top of the Col de la Loze, an unforgiving 21.5-km ascent at an average gradient of 7.8 per cent, to extend his advantage over fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who came home third, to 57 seconds.

Lopez, who jumped away from the leading group 3.5 kilometres from the finish, crossed the line 15 seconds ahead of Roglic and 30 seconds before Pogacar.

The 21-year-old Pogacar now faces an uphill battle to unsettle Roglic, who suffered but was always in control.

Lopez moved up to third in the standings, 1:26 off the pace, ahead of another gruelling mountain stage on Thursday, over 175km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron.

