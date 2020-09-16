More Sports More Sports Tour de France: Colombian Lopez wins stage 17, Roglic extends lead Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 170-km mountain trek from Grenoble as Primoz Roglic tightened his grip on the overall lead. Reuters MERIBEL, France 16 September, 2020 21:42 IST Astana Pro Team rider Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia in action. - Reuters Photo Reuters MERIBEL, France 16 September, 2020 21:42 IST Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 170-km mountain trek from Grenoble as Primoz Roglic tightened his grip on the overall lead on Wednesday.Roglic took second place at top of the Col de la Loze, an unforgiving 21.5-km ascent at an average gradient of 7.8 per cent, to extend his advantage over fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who came home third, to 57 seconds. Read: Germany's Kaemna wins Tour de France 16th stage, Roglic retains lead Lopez, who jumped away from the leading group 3.5 kilometres from the finish, crossed the line 15 seconds ahead of Roglic and 30 seconds before Pogacar.The 21-year-old Pogacar now faces an uphill battle to unsettle Roglic, who suffered but was always in control.Lopez moved up to third in the standings, 1:26 off the pace, ahead of another gruelling mountain stage on Thursday, over 175km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.