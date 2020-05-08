UFC 249, Ferguson v Gaethje & Cejudo v Cruz: When and where to watch in India, live streaming details, time

UFC, the biggest brand in the MMA world, makes a return following a coronavirus-enforced break this coming weekend with UFC 249. The event was supposed to take place on April 18 (April 19 according to IST) but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was scheduled to defend his lightweight championship against Tony Ferguson in the main event but that bout was scrapped after the title holder was unable to travel from Russia.

Who are fighting in the main event bouts?

The fight card will now be headlined by a pair of title fights. The main event will feature a fight between #1 ranked lightweight contender Ferguson and #4 ranked Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship.

The co-main event will feature bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo, defending his title against Dominick Cruz. The night also includes a heavyweight contest between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, while Donald Cerrone will be competing with Anthony Pettis in welterweight action as well.

What did the contenders say?

Tony Ferguson: “I'm not worried about a piece of hardware, but I've got the real title. I don't fight for legacy, I fight for family and friends. I've been preparing since September. The only thing I care about is going out there and giving my best.”

Justin Gaethje: “Tony's one of the best and I'm one of the best. I'm prepared for all aspects of this game. I kick hard and I hit like a truck. My life does not exist after May 9th right now. I've got to fight to inspire. I will give my max effort. It's a great chance to get a bonus again.”

Henry Cejudo will defend his bantamweight championship against Dominick Cruz in the co-main event. - Getty Images

Henry Cejudo: “Dominick can say what he wants, but at the end of the day he's got to step in the Octagon with me. I'm expecting the best Dominick. Also expect the best Triple C. I want it to play out perfectly with my hand getting raised.”

Dominick Cruz: “I feel like money. My body's healthy. I feel stronger than I did in a long time. The time off has served me well. I've had a lot more title fights and time in the Octagon than (Cejudo). I'm the underdog in this match up. I know how dangerous Henry is.”

When is the UFC 249 event?

The UFC 249 event will be telecast live on May 10 (May 9 in United States), Sunday, in India.

Where is UFC 249 taking place?

UFC 249 will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

What time does UFC 249 begin?

The event's main card will begin at 7:30 am IST (May 10).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC 249 live?

You can watch UFC 249 live and exclusive on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where will UFC 249 be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live online streaming for the event.