UFC Fight Night 275, Teixeira vs Prochazka; Talia vs Schevchenko: Preview, full fight card, streaming info, timings, key stats

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns Singapore on Sunday with the light heavyweight title showdown between reigning champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, while Talia Santos and Valentina Schevchenko battle for the women's flyweight title at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Teixeira vs Prochazka details

Glover Teixeira (Brazil) Record: 33-7-0

Height: 6' 2"; Weight: 225.00 LB

Reach: 76″

Last five results (recent matches first): WWWWW

No. 8 ranked UFC light heavyweight

18 wins by KO, 10 by submission

Debut: 2002 Jiri Prochazka (Czechia) Record: 28-3-1

Height: 6' 2"; Weight: 212.40 LB

Reach: 80"

Last five results (recent matches first): WWWWW

No. 2 ranked UFC light heavyweight

25 wins by KO, two by submission

Debut: 2012

Teixeira vs Prochazka key stats

Teixeira Most Finishes and Most Post-Fight Bonuses in Light Heavyweight History: 13 (6 consecutive)

Most Submission Wins by a Light Heavyweight in UFC History: 7 Prochazka 100% Finishing Rate: He’s earned all 27 of his career victories in MMA by finishing his opponent

Connects with 7.19 significant strikes per minute, a 113% increase on the UFC average of 3.37

The first face off of fight week



[ #UFC275 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/SZsrcLWPkT ] pic.twitter.com/EP4jtgcw1o — UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2022

Talia Santos vs Valentina Schevchenko stats

Santos (Brazil) Record: 19-1-0

Height:5' 6"; Weight: 138.40 LB

Reach: 68″

No. 4 ranked UFC women’s flyweight

10 wins by KO, three by submission

Debut: 2013 Schevchenko (Krgyzstan) Record: 22-3-0

Height: 5' 5"; Weight: 125.00 LB

Reach: 66.5"

UFC women’s flyweight champion/ranked No. 1

Eight wins by KO, seven by submission

Debut: 2015

Full Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Light Heavyweight Title Bout Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka Women's Flyweight Title Bout Valentian Schevchenko vs. Talia Santos Women's Strawweight Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Flyweight bout Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape Welterweight bout Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramzam Emeev

Preliminary Card

Featherweight bout Seungwoo Choi vs. Josh Culibao Middleweight bout Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun Lightweight bout Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia Welterweight bout Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews

The matches will start at 7:30 am IST and will be telecast live on the Sony sports network. Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) will telecast the main card live on TV in India.