More Sports More Sports UFC Fight Night 275, Teixeira vs Prochazka; Talia vs Schevchenko: Preview, full fight card, streaming info, timings, key stats The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Singapore on Sunday with the light heavyweight title showdown between reigning champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, while Talia Santos and Valentina Schevchenko battle for the women's flyweight title. Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 13:08 IST Teixeira will defend his Light Heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka while Talia Santos and Valentina Schevchenko will fight for the women's flyweight belt. - UFC Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 13:08 IST The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns Singapore on Sunday with the light heavyweight title showdown between reigning champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, while Talia Santos and Valentina Schevchenko battle for the women's flyweight title at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. READ: Uttarkashi to Singapore: Anshul Jubli chases UFC dream Teixeira vs Prochazka detailsGlover Teixeira (Brazil)Record: 33-7-0 Height: 6' 2"; Weight: 225.00 LBReach: 76″Last five results (recent matches first): WWWWWNo. 8 ranked UFC light heavyweight18 wins by KO, 10 by submissionDebut: 2002Jiri Prochazka (Czechia)Record: 28-3-1Height: 6' 2"; Weight: 212.40 LBReach: 80"Last five results (recent matches first): WWWWWNo. 2 ranked UFC light heavyweight25 wins by KO, two by submission Debut: 2012 READ: Asian medallist Gurpreet Singh swaps wrestling mat for the octagon Teixeira vs Prochazka key statsTeixeira Most Finishes and Most Post-Fight Bonuses in Light Heavyweight History: 13 (6 consecutive)Most Submission Wins by a Light Heavyweight in UFC History: 7Prochazka 100% Finishing Rate: He’s earned all 27 of his career victories in MMA by finishing his opponentConnects with 7.19 significant strikes per minute, a 113% increase on the UFC average of 3.37 The first face off of fight week [ #UFC275 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/SZsrcLWPkT ] pic.twitter.com/EP4jtgcw1o— UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2022 Talia Santos vs Valentina Schevchenko statsSantos (Brazil)Record: 19-1-0Height:5' 6"; Weight: 138.40 LBReach: 68″No. 4 ranked UFC women’s flyweight10 wins by KO, three by submissionDebut: 2013Schevchenko (Krgyzstan)Record: 22-3-0Height: 5' 5"; Weight: 125.00 LBReach: 66.5"UFC women’s flyweight champion/ranked No. 1Eight wins by KO, seven by submissionDebut: 2015 READ | UFC 275: Taila Santos braces up for title showdown with Valentina Shevchenko Full Fight Card Weight ClassMain CardLight Heavyweight Title BoutGlover Teixeiravs.Jiri ProchazkaWomen's Flyweight Title BoutValentian Schevchenkovs.Talia SantosWomen's StrawweightZhang Weilivs.Joanna JedrzejczykFlyweight boutRogerio Bontorinvs.Manel KapeWelterweight bout Jack Della Maddalenavs.Ramzam Emeev Preliminary Card Featherweight bout Seungwoo Choivs.Josh CulibaoMiddleweight boutBrendan Allenvs.Jacob MalkounLightweight bout Maheshatevs.Steve GarciaWelterweight boutAndre Fialhovs.Jake Matthews The matches will start at 7:30 am IST and will be telecast live on the Sony sports network. Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) will telecast the main card live on TV in India. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :