UFC Fight Night 275, Teixeira vs Prochazka; Talia vs Schevchenko: Preview, full fight card, streaming info, timings, key stats

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Singapore on Sunday with the light heavyweight title showdown between reigning champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, while Talia Santos and Valentina Schevchenko battle for the women's flyweight title.

08 June, 2022 13:08 IST
Teixeira will defend his Light Heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka while Talia Santos and Valentina Schevchenko will fight for the women's flyweight belt.   -  UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns Singapore on Sunday with the light heavyweight title showdown between reigning champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, while Talia Santos and Valentina Schevchenko battle for the women's flyweight title at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

READ: Uttarkashi to Singapore: Anshul Jubli chases UFC dream

Teixeira vs Prochazka details

Glover Teixeira (Brazil)

  • Record: 33-7-0
  • Height: 6' 2"; Weight: 225.00 LB
  • Reach: 76″
  • Last five results (recent matches first): WWWWW
  • No. 8 ranked UFC light heavyweight
  • 18 wins by KO, 10 by submission
  • Debut: 2002

Jiri Prochazka (Czechia)

  • Record: 28-3-1
  • Height: 6' 2"; Weight: 212.40 LB
  • Reach: 80"
  • Last five results (recent matches first): WWWWW
  • No. 2 ranked UFC light heavyweight
  • 25 wins by KO, two by submission
  • Debut: 2012

 

READ: Asian medallist Gurpreet Singh swaps wrestling mat for the octagon

Teixeira vs Prochazka key stats

Teixeira

  • Most Finishes and Most Post-Fight Bonuses in Light Heavyweight History: 13 (6 consecutive)
  • Most Submission Wins by a Light Heavyweight in UFC History: 7

Prochazka

  • 100% Finishing Rate: He’s earned all 27 of his career victories in MMA by finishing his opponent
  • Connects with 7.19  significant strikes per minute, a 113% increase on the UFC average of 3.37

 

 

Talia Santos vs Valentina Schevchenko stats

Santos (Brazil)

  • Record: 19-1-0
  • Height:5' 6"; Weight: 138.40 LB
  • Reach: 68″
  • No. 4 ranked UFC women’s flyweight
  • 10 wins by KO, three by submission
  • Debut: 2013

Schevchenko (Krgyzstan)

  • Record: 22-3-0
  • Height: 5' 5"; Weight: 125.00 LB
  • Reach: 66.5"
  • UFC women’s flyweight champion/ranked No. 1
  • Eight wins by KO, seven by submission
  • Debut: 2015

 

READ | UFC 275: Taila Santos braces up for title showdown with Valentina Shevchenko  

Full Fight Card 

Weight ClassMain Card
Light Heavyweight Title BoutGlover Teixeiravs.Jiri Prochazka
Women's Flyweight Title BoutValentian Schevchenkovs.Talia Santos
Women's StrawweightZhang Weilivs.Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Flyweight boutRogerio Bontorinvs.Manel Kape
Welterweight bout Jack Della Maddalenavs.Ramzam Emeev

 

Preliminary Card 

Featherweight bout Seungwoo Choivs.Josh Culibao
Middleweight boutBrendan Allenvs.Jacob Malkoun
Lightweight bout Maheshatevs.Steve Garcia
Welterweight boutAndre Fialhovs.Jake Matthews

 

The matches will start at 7:30 am IST and will be telecast live on the Sony sports network. Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) will telecast the main card live on TV in India.

