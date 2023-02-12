UFC 284 LIVE results, updates: Bella Maddalena downs Brown; Makhachev takes on Volkanovski later

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Ultimate Fighting Championship 284, happening at the RAC arena in Perth, Australia. This is Nigamanth P bringing you all the live updates.

Brown vs Maddalena - Welterweight bout

Round 1: WOAH! Yet another lightning fast fight as Bella Maddalena dominates Brown. All it took was two jabs to the chin and one to the nose followed by a chokehold. Bella Maddalena finishes Brown in the first round!

Ahead of the welterweight bout against Jack Della Maddalena, Randy Brown says fighting against all odds motivates him. Catch the full interview by our correspondent Mayank here

Tafa vs Porter - Heavyweight

Round 1: Now this is bizzarre! Tafa knocks out Porter within two minutes as he lands two powerful jabs to the American’s face. That was quick!

Up next, Justin Tafa takes on Parker Porter in the heavyweight division

Crute vs Menifield - Light Heavyweight

Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield fight ends in a majority draw - 29-27, 28-28, 28-28

Round 3: Crute pins Menifold towards the cage and the match official calls for a timeout. Crute is all over Menifold this round, holds him down in the middle, inflicting damage constantly to his robs and head. Round 3 ends

Round 2: Although he managed to pick Menifield occasionally, Crute is absolutely getting dominated here and ends up with a bloody nose. Finally some aggression from Crute as he slams Menifold down with a body hold. Crute on top of Menifold now, lands consecutive punches and tries a choke but the round comes to an end. Crute surged at the right time and looks like the spoils are shared this round.

Round 1: Menifield starts off with a low kick. The fighters exchange a couple of jabs and Crute finally takes initiative as he puts in a body hold and pins Menifold to a corner. After considerable struggle, Menifold breaks the lock. Menifold lands a powerful right hand jab on Crute’s face. Menifold is doing the most damage, hitting consecutive punches on Crute’s jaw. With that the first round concludes

Menifield is nine years older and has a 2-inch reach advantage. He is 2 inches shorter though, and Crute is the betting favorite at -175, with the comeback on Menifield at +150.

Up next is the fight between Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield - light heavyweight bout

Prelims results

⦿ Joshua Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via sub (RNC) (R2, 2:02)

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - PREVIEW

The taunts from UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev about a supposed lack of size aren’t likely to unsettle Alexander Volkanovski.

He’s worked as a concreter, he’s played the rugged game of rugby league and he grew up in the working-class city of Wollongong, south of Sydney. He can defend himself.

“That’s been happening forever ... even on the footy field,” Volkanovski said of the taunts coming from his 31-year-old Russian rival. But, “No one’s ever just overpowered me.”

At 5-feet 6-inches, (1.68 meters) featherweight titleholder Volkanovski will give up four inches in height and 15 pounds in weight to Makhachev (23 wins, 1 loss) when he moves up a division for the lightweight title fight, the main event of UFC 284 on Sunday in Perth, capital of Western Australia state.

With the status of best pound-for-pound fighter on the line, Volkanovski (25 wins, 1 loss) will have a sold-out 13,000 crowd right behind him at an expected febrile RAC Arena. But even with that, Volkanovski is the underdog against the formidable wrestling and grappling prowess of Makhachev.

“He doesn’t take unnecessary risks. He doesn’t overcommit,” Volkanovski said of Makhachev, who has 11 submission victories in his 23 career wins.

“He will fight on the back foot and wait for the right time to shoot. His distance game isn’t too bad. He’s calculated, brilliant at the basics. He’s a great fighter.”

The straight-shooting Makhachev insists that his superior size will lead to a one-sided bout and defense of his lightweight belt.

“It’s another division. I’m going to beat him,” he said. “I want to knock him out. I know I’m the best MMA fighter because I have all the skills - striking, wrestling, grappling.”

But the 34-year-old Volkanovski, whose power and striking has fueled his rise in mixed martial arts, scoffed at his opponent’s confident prediction.

“Knockout? That’s an unnecessary risk. He won’t be doing that,” said Volkanovski, who has gorged on extra calories in a bid to gain weight.

“If he thinks I’m just going to be a weak little featherweight, then he’s in for a rude shock.”

MMA in Australia is starting to emerge from a niche base, its growing popularity obvious by the hundreds of fans who turned out for public workouts from the fighters ahead of the first UFC event staged in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the other bouts on the card, Josh Emmett will be taking on Yair Rodriguez for the featherweight interim title belt and Parker Porter is against New Zealander Justin Tafa.

Volkanovski has become a very recognizable name in Australia, where he’s the embodiment of the underdog who doggedly climbs the ranks.

“I don’t think I was ever athletically gifted ... I’ve always been strong but that’s it,” he said. “Look where I’m at right now with the right mindset and work ethic. I’m showing people what can be done.”

In this cauldron, though, there’s little room for modest talk, even for Volkanovski, who is on a 22-fight winning streak and is known as ‘The Great’ — a nod to Alexander the Great.

“I’m chasing to be one of the greatest or the greatest. ‘Alexander the Great’ is good but we’re going for ‘Alexander the Greatest’,” he said. “People have counted me out but I’m going to shock the world on Sunday and I can’t wait to do it.”

Full Schedule:

⦿ Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Preliminary Card

⦿ Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas

Early Preliminary Card

⦿ Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis

The main card begins at 8.30am IST and the prelims start at 4.30am.

STREAMING INFORMATION:

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC 284 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 12th February 2023 from 8:30 am IST.