UFC 287: How did Alex Pereira become middleweight champion beating Adesanya within four fights in the Octagon?

Alex Pereira’s thumping win at UFC 281 in November 2022 flared up the middleweight division as he ended Israel Adesanya’s near-three-year dominance in the Octagon.

Adesanya, 33, had made the circuit his own since defeating Kevin Gastelum for the interim UFC middleweight title in April 2019. ‘The Last Stylebender’ proceeded to make the championship his own after knocking out Robert Whittaker later in the same year. Adesanya waltzed to defend the title five times in succession over the next three years. He also endured his first MMA defeat during the period - a loss to Jan Błachowicz on his light heavyweight debut.

Adesanya’s middleweight record, however, remained unblemished until the Brazilian Pereira emerged to subdue the champion in a five-round clash that almost lasted the distance. Pereira stormed to the championship with a TKO finish in just his fourth appearance in the Octagon.

Pereira stepped into the UFC for the first time on November 6, 2021, against Greek Andreas Michailidis. Despite a modest 3-1 MMA record and a loss in his first-ever fight behind him, a jolting flying free kick to the face and punches knocked Michailidis out. Pereira’s first win also earned him the ‘Performance of the Night’.

Pereira then trumped his compatriot Bruna Silva by a Unanimous Decision at UFC Vegas 50 in early 2021.

Staying true to his nickname ‘Poatan’, which translates to ‘Stone Hands’ in his native language in Brazil, Pereira put the unpredictable Sean Strickland in a daze with a KO finish at UFC 276.

His third convincing win on the bounce catapulted him to a showdown with Adesanya for the title at UFC 281. At 6’4”, Pereira’s height has also played to his advantage in the division - he is the tallest active middleweight fighter in the UFC

The 35-year-old Pereira’s prolific kickboxing background has also often come to the fore in the UFC. During a 40-fight pro kickboxing career, Pereira has notched up 33 wins besides seven defeats. Interestingly, Pereira has also had the wood over Adesanya in kickboxing - twice - during their days in the Glory of Heroes promotion.

On Saturday night at UFC 287, Adesanya has his chance to regain all of the lost glory in his title rematch against Pereira in Miami.