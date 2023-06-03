Kara-France vs Albazi LIVE Streaming info, UFC Fight Night: Preview, stats, full fight card, when and where to watch UFC Vegas 74?

Published : Jun 03, 2023 14:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

From Left to Right: Kai Kara-France of New Zealand and Amir Albazi of Mexico will square off against each other in UFC Vegas 74. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/AFP

Kai Kara-France will be up against Amir Albazi in the men’s flyweight division bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night at the UFC Apex arena in Nevada on Sunday (IST).

New Zealand’s Kara-France comes into this fight on the back of a knockout loss against Brandon Moreno of Mexico, who successfully defended his flyweight belt. The 30-year-old has three wins and two losses in his last five fights. Meanwhile is currently on a five-match winning streak, with his latest W being a third-round knockout win againstAkessandro Costa.

Kara-France was supposed to take the flyweight bout in February at the UFC 284 against Alex Perez but the fight was cancelled last moment due to an injury that the former suffered that prevented him from taking the octagon.

In the co-main event, Alex Caceres will take on Daniel Pineda in the men’s featherweight bout. Lightweight fight will see Jim Miller lock horns with Jesse Butler.

Key stats (main event):

Fighter Kai Kara-France Amir Albazi Record 24-10-0 16-1-0 Height/weight 163cm/56.7 kg 165cm/56.7kg Recent results L-W-W-W-L W-W-W-W-W Reach 175.3cm 172.7cm

FULL SCHEDULE - UFC VEGAS 74 Main Card Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov Prelims Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey Da’mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin

Where can I watch the UFC Fight Night - Kara-France vs Albazi?

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app/website. The event will also be telecasted across the Sony Sports Network.