Kara-France vs Albazi LIVE Streaming info, UFC Fight Night: Preview, stats, full fight card, when and where to watch UFC Vegas 74?

UFC Vegas 74: Here is all you need to know about the UFC Fight Night, headlined by the flyweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 14:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From Left to Right: Kai Kara-France of New Zealand and Amir Albazi of Mexico will square off against each other in UFC Vegas 74.
From Left to Right: Kai Kara-France of New Zealand and Amir Albazi of Mexico will square off against each other in UFC Vegas 74.
infoIcon

From Left to Right: Kai Kara-France of New Zealand and Amir Albazi of Mexico will square off against each other in UFC Vegas 74. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/AFP

Kai Kara-France will be up against Amir Albazi in the men’s flyweight division bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night at the UFC Apex arena in Nevada on Sunday (IST).

New Zealand’s Kara-France comes into this fight on the back of a knockout loss against Brandon Moreno of Mexico, who successfully defended his flyweight belt. The 30-year-old has three wins and two losses in his last five fights. Meanwhile is currently on a five-match winning streak, with his latest W being a third-round knockout win againstAkessandro Costa.

Kara-France was supposed to take the flyweight bout in February at the UFC 284 against Alex Perez but the fight was cancelled last moment due to an injury that the former suffered that prevented him from taking the octagon.

In the co-main event, Alex Caceres will take on Daniel Pineda in the men’s featherweight bout. Lightweight fight will see Jim Miller lock horns with Jesse Butler.

Key stats (main event):

Fighter Kai Kara-France Amir Albazi
Record 24-10-0 16-1-0
Height/weight 163cm/56.7 kg 165cm/56.7kg
Recent results L-W-W-W-L W-W-W-W-W
Reach 175.3cm 172.7cm
FULL SCHEDULE - UFC VEGAS 74
Main Card
Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler
Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano
Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza
Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Prelims
Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes
John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov
Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Da’mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda
Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin

Where can I watch the UFC Fight Night - Kara-France vs Albazi?

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app/website. The event will also be telecasted across the Sony Sports Network.

