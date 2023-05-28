More Sports

Road to UFC season 2: Rana Rudra Pratap Singh suffers first round quarterfinal defeat

South Korea’s Chang Ho Lee defeated Rana Rudra Pratap Singh of India via knockout in the first round of the Road to UFC quarterfinal.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 28 May, 2023 19:01 IST
Rana suffered a first round knockout defeat.

Rana suffered a first round knockout defeat.

Indian MMA fighter Rana Rudra Pratap Singh suffered a crushing first round loss against Chang Ho Lee of South Korea in the quarterfinal of the Road to UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) in Shanghai on Sunday.

Road to UFC season 2 - Episode 3 and 4 HIGHLIGHTS

Lee rushed Rana from the get go and dominated the bout to come out on top as he qualified for the semifinal with a knockout win via strikes. Lee will meet Daermisi Zhawupasi in the penultimate clash.

This first-round knockout loss marks the end of the road for the Indian contingent as Rana’s compatriot endured a 28-29, 28-29, 28-29 unanimous decision loss against Seung Guk Choi in episode two on Saturday.

Rana Rudra Pratap Singh vs Chang Ho Lee scorecard

More to follow...

