UFC Vegas 21: Leon Edwards fights Belal Muhammad to No-Contest after eye poke

The welterweight main event bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad ended in a no-contest after an accidental eye poke by Edwards in the main event at UFC Fight Night 187 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The referee called the fight 18 seconds into the second round after Edwards drew blood from the right eye of Muhammad at the UFC Apex in Nevada.

"I didn't mean to do it," Edwards said in his postfight interview. "I went for the cross-head kick. He stepped into it. I really apologize. I'd rather take a loss than that. I'm heartbroken. I don't know what to say."

Edwards (18-3, 1 NC), who had won eight straight MMA bouts, was fighting for the first time in 19 months. On the other hand, Muhammad (18-3, 1 NC) had won four straight entering this fight.

In an earlier co-main bout, Ryan Spann (19-6) recorded a first-round technical knockout by punches over Misha Cirkunov (15-6). The referee stopped the light heavyweight fight at the 1:11 mark of the opening round.

In other action, Dan Ige (15-3) made quick work of Gavin Tucker with a Technical Knockout just 22 seconds into their featherweight fight.

Meanwhile, Davey Grant (13-4) recorded a TKO by punches at the 3:03 mark of Round Two over Jonathan Martinez, and Matheus Nicolau (16-2-1) defeated Manel Kape in a split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) in their flyweight fight.

The Eryk Anders-Darren Stewart middleweight bout ended in a no contest after Anders' illegal knee rendered Stewart unable to continue. The bout was called with 23 seconds remaining in the first round.

The promotion's president Dana White awarded 'Performance of the Night' bonuses to Ige, Grant, Spann and Matthew Semelsberger, who fought during the preliminary card.