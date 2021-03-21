UFC Vegas 22: Derek Brunson grinds out win over Kevin Holland

Derek Brunson had six takedowns and dominated control of their middleweight fight in a unanimous decision over Kevin Holland on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Brunson took the fight 49-45, 49-46, 49-46 and improved to 22-7. Holland, the 10th-ranked middleweight coming in, fell to 21-6.

While Holland did the non-stop talking, Brunson set out to do the winning. "I wanted to knock him out," Brunson said after the bout.

"Everyone can't be pretty. Dana White, Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby, I've been putting in mad work in this division for so long. I wasn't really too excited about this matchup. I wanted a top-five. They probably didn't like my performance too much so give me a top-five and let's see what happens."

Brunson landed 226 total strikes to Holland's 190 but was in control of the bout for nearly 17 minutes. Earlier, Max Griffin defeated Song Kenan in their welterweight bout via TKO by punches in Round One. Griffin landed 11 shots to the head within the 2:20 mark.

In other MMA bouts on the main card, Montserrat Conejo won a unanimous decision over Cheyanne Buys in their women's strawweight fight, while Adrian Yanez won by TKO (punches) 27 seconds into Round Three against Gustavo Lopez.

Last but not the least, Tai Tuivasa also earned a TKO by punches victory over Harry Hunsucker 49 seconds into their heavyweight bout.