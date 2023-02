Moldovan fighter Serghei Spivac will take on American Derrick Lewis in the main card fight of UFC Vegas 68 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas on February 5.

The Lewis vs Spivac UFC Vegas 68 main card will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Which TV channel will telecast Lewis vs Spivac UFC Vegas 68 main card live in India?

Where can I watch the live stream of Lewis vs Spivac UFC Vegas 68 main card in India?

The Lewis vs Spivac UFC Vegas 68 main card will be streamed LIVE on SonyLIV in India.