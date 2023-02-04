India’s Anshul Jubli will be seen in action at the Road to UFC final on February 5 (IST) at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Anshul will take on Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in the lightweight final bout and could become only the second Indian-born fighter after Bharat Khandare to bag a UFC contract with a win in Vegas.

The 27-year-old earned a bye in the opening round when his opponent missed weight and then he defeated South Korea’s Kyung Pyo Kim by split decision in the semifinals.

The Road to UFC finals bouts are as follows: Lightweight: Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli Flyweight: Seung Guk Choi vs Hyun-Sung Park Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs Rinya Nakamura Featherweight: Yi Zha vs Jung-Young Lee

Anshul is currently preparing for the pivotal bout at the Soma Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia. He will be joined by his coach next week before the two fly out to Vegas later this month.

The Uttarakhand-born Anshul made his MMA debut in 2015 and has been undefeated across the Amateur and Pro Levels. He is currently on a six-match winning streak in the Professional circuit.

His opponent Saragih holds a strong 13-2 record with five successive wins since 2020, including four knockout finishes and a decision victory. Saragih had also wiped out Anshul’s compatriot, Pawan Maan Singh, with a spinning back fist KO in the quarterfinal in June last year.

FIGHTER PROFILE

Anshul Jubli Age: 28 Nationality: India Height: 6’0” Weight: 70 kg Reach: 1.75 m Stance: Switch MMA record: Six wins, zero losses Stats: One knockout win, one submission win, two first-round wins Form guide (last five bouts): W W W W W

Jeka Saragih Age: 28 Nationality: Indonesia Height: 5’6” Weight: 70 kg Reach: 1.75 m Stance: Orthodox MMA record: 13 wins, two losses Stats: Eight knockout wins, four submission wins, seven first-round wins Form guide (last five bouts): W W W W W

Streaming information:

The Road to UFC will be telecasted live on the Sony sports network and can also be streamed on Sony LIV.

The prelims start at 8.30am IST followed by the ROAD TO UFC finals at 9.30 am and the main card at 11.30 pm.