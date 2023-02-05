UFC fight night 218, LIVE updates: Anshul Jubli bags lightweight contract; Lewis vs Spivac later

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UFC Fight Night 218.

Kinoshita vs Fugitt - welterwight

Result: Adam Fugitt beat Yusaku Kinoshita via TKO (ground and pound) - Round 1, 4:36

Yusaku Kinoshita of Japan will take on Adam Fugitt of the USA in the welterwight division. Fugitt has the superior reach but Kinoshita has won against similar fighters.

Now on to the main card events

Jubli vs Seragih

Result: Anshul Jubli beat Jeka Seragih via TKO (ground and pound) - Round 2 - 3:44 minutes

Anshul after the fight: We have arrived, India is here! We are not stopping here we are going all the way to the top. Just see what we have done, first ever Road to UFC lightweight winner from the Himalyas of Uttarakhand!

Our gameplan was to keep the distance, pin him to the ground and dominate and that’s what we have done. We’ve dominated this fight and have proved why we are here. I’m going to make the nation proud.

A vicious victory for the King of Lions 🦁



Anshul Jubli gets the finish and a contract at #UFCVegas68!!



[ Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/izmgKwrmBS — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Round 2: Anshul is wasting no time. Goes in running and pushes Jeka towards the cage and then pins him down. Trying for a rear choke, Anshul lands a couple of knee shots to Jeka’s ribs. Anshul dominates, lands a series of jabs on Jeka’s face as he holds him down. AND THAT IS IT!!! ANSHUL WINS THE TIE BY KNOCKOUT!!! WHAT AN ACHIEVEMENT FOR THE INDIAN. ONLY THE SECOND IN A BILLION! TAKE A BOW! THE UNDERDOG WALKS AWAY WITH A UFC CONTRACT!

Round 1: Seragih starts of with leg kicks Anshul counters with a lovely jab and has Jeka pinned to a corner. Jeka finally breaks the lock and attempts to hold Anshul’s neck but Anshul puts in a strong body hold. Jeka’s leg hold fails, Anshul eades a right arm jab and lands a proper blow on Jeka’s face. Seragih tries a spinning back fist but Anshul misses it by a whisker. End of round one

Carrying the hopes of over 1 billion people, Anshul Jubli of India has entered the ring. He has the oportunity to become only the second Indian after Bharat Khandare to win a UFC contract. The odds are stacked against Anshul (105-125).

India’s Anshul Jubli said to our correspondent Mayank that he is determined to avenge the loss of his compatriot Pawan Maan Singh during his pivotal Road to UFC lightweight final clash with Indonesia’s Jeka Saragih - Read the full story here

Up next, Anshul Jubli will be in action against Jeka Seagih in the lighweight bout!

LEE WINS THE FIGHT BY SPLIT DECISION AND HAS BAGGED A UFC CONTRACT!

Round 3: Lee starts off positively, lands a couple of punches on Zha’s jaws. Lee uses his height to his advantage and pins Zha down and locks Zha’s hand in an attempt to make him submit. An evenly matched affair on round three in the end.

Round 2: Zha continues where he left of, dashes onto Lee and pins him. But this time the end result is different, Lee breaks the lock and lands a jab on Zha’s face. Lee dishes out a powerful upper cut on Zha, who tried to evade it but failed. Zha finally gets what he needed, pushes Lee down and lands an elbow blow after a hip throw. Round two ends

Round 1: Zha goes for the body grab straightaway, pinning Lee in a corner of the cage. Lee attempts to break the lock but Zha counters with a turn, back to square one. Zha trying all sorts of techniques but Lee does not flinch, he hasn’t taken any significant damage while his opponent is in the danger of getting worn out. End of round one

Yi Zha comes in with tons of experience. The Chinese fighter has 13 first round wins in the 24 fights he’s been involved. Meanwhile, Lee has finished his previous two Road to UFC fights under a minute! Mouth watering clash awaits!

In the Featherweight bout, South Korea’s Jeong Yeong Lee and Yi Zha of China will go head-to-head in a bid to get a UFC contract.

Kazama vs Nakamura - Bantamweight

Result: Rinya Nakamura beat Toshiomi Kazama by knockout (punch) - Round 1 - 33 seconds

Round 1: Nakamura is all fired up, lands a series of jabs and Kazama is down early. AND NAKAMURA WINS BY KNOCKOUT!! HOLY MOLY THAT WAS FAST. NAKAMURA HAS EARNED A UFC CONTRACT and continues to remain undefeated. Elite stuff!

RINYA NAKAMURA KNOCKS HIM OUT COLD 😱



THAT is how you win #RoadToUFC!!



[ #UFCVegas68 | LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/fOjY8utSMt — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Yet again a one nation fight. Toshiomi Kazama will take on Rinya Nakamura, both from Japan, for a bantamweight contract. They also boast a similar track record. Nakamura is undefeated so far while Kazama has won 10 out of his last 11 fights.

Choi vs Park - Flyweight

Result: Sung Hyun Park beat Seung Guk Choi by submission - rear naked choke - round 3 - 3:11 minutes

Round 3: Choi’s face is bruised and the man looks weaker than his compatriot for the first time in the fight. But Choi lands a good shot, capitalising his superior reach. Park tries a rear naked choke, with Choi pinned to the cage but he breaks it. Park lands a proper jab, Choi trips and falls down. Park capitalises and puts in a rear naked choke. PARK HAS DONE IT! HE GETS A FLYWEIGHT CONTRACT. Becomes the first South Korean to bag a flyweight contract.

Round 2: Park lands a dangerous punch on Choi’s face and starts round 2 positively. Choi counters right away with a jab of his own, Park is grounded yet again. Choi tries to choke Park into submission but he breaks the lock after considerable struggle. And that concludes the second round. Unlike the first, this looks evenly matched

Round 1: With a contract on the line, fighters are taking every step slow and with utmost caution. Both have not committed in a full fledged attack so far. Just as we speak, Choi lands a jab on Park’s face and is grounded, the referee finaly steps in to break the attack and saves Park. End of round one, Choi might have the upper hand from the looks of it.

Park is undefeated in his professional career with seven wins while Choi is currently on a five-fight win streak. The winner will walk away with a UFC contract!

Next is the battle of South Koreans in the flyweight bout, Seung Guk Choi will take on Sung Hyun Park.

Park vs Tiuliulin - Prelims

Junyong Park of South Korea beat Russian Denis Tiuliulin on round one - 4.05 minutes via submission, rear naked chokehld. The Korean now has five first round finishes in his career.

Taira vs Anguilar - Prelims

Tatsuro Taira of Japan beats Mexico’s Jesus Santos Aguilar via submisson on first round - 4.20 minutes. Taira is undefeated thus far and is now on a 13-match winning streak. He has a total of seven wins by submission under his belt.

TATSURO TAIRA STAY UNDEFEATED



He subs Aguilar in one at #UFCVegas68! 💪



[ Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/86bNWs04dP — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Full schedule

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS SPIVAC MAIN CARD

⦿ Heavyweight main event: Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac ⦿ Light Heavyweight: Da-Un Jung vs Devin Clark

Da-Un Jung vs Devin Clark ⦿ Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs Blagoy Ivanov

Marcin Tybura vs Blagoy Ivanov ⦿ Featherweight: Dooho Choi vs Kyle Nelson

Dooho Choi vs Kyle Nelson ⦿ Welterweight: Yusaku Kinoshita vs Adam Fugitt

ROAD TO FINALS BOUT

⦿ Lightweight: Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli

Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli ⦿ Flyweight: Seung Guk Choi vs Hyun-Sung Park

Seung Guk Choi vs Hyun-Sung Park ⦿ Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs Rinya Nakamura

Toshiomi Kazama vs Rinya Nakamura ⦿ Featherweight: Yi Zha vs Jung-Young Lee

PREVIEW - Anshul Jubli vs Jeka Seragih

Anshul will take on Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in the lightweight final bout and could become only the second Indian-born fighter after Bharat Khandare to bag a UFC contract with a win in Vegas.

The 27-year-old earned a bye in the opening round when his opponent missed weight and then he defeated South Korea’s Kyung Pyo Kim by split decision in the semifinals.

The Uttarakhand-born Anshul made his MMA debut in 2015 and has been undefeated across the Amateur and Pro Levels. He is currently on a six-match winning streak in the Professional circuit.

His opponent Saragih holds a strong 13-2 record with five successive wins since 2020, including four knockout finishes and a decision victory. Saragih had also wiped out Anshul’s compatriot, Pawan Maan Singh, with a spinning back fist KO in the quarterfinal in June last year.

Streaming information:

The Road to UFC will be telecasted live on the Sony sports network and can also be streamed on Sony LIV.

The prelims start at 8.30am IST followed by the ROAD TO UFC finals at 9.30 am and the main card at 11.30 pm.