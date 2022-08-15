Ultimate Kho Kho: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts secure first wins

Pune

Mumbai Khiladis and Odisha Juggernauts opened their account in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho by securing wins by a similar eight-point margin on the second day at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, on Monday.

While Mumbai Khiladis earned an eight-point victory against Rajasthan Warriors in its second league game by 51-43, Odisha Juggernauts kickstarted its campaign with a 51-43 win over Chennai Quick Guns.

Mumbai’s Gajanan Shengal impressed in the attack, scoring 16 points with two pole dives and one sky dive.

Mumbai Khiladis won the toss and chose to defend as captain Vijay Hajare alongside Rohan Kore and Avik Singha started the proceedings. Nikhil struck for Rajasthan as he captured Hajare in the first match of the game before the batch was out in the next half minute. Faizankha Pathan, from the third batch of Mumbai, showcased skilful defence to remain unbeaten but Rajasthan Warriors ended the first turn with 18-4 lead.

Mumbai Khiladis continued its aggression when they turned to attack, capturing three opposition batches to end the first innings at 29-20 in its favour.

Rajasthan earned 21 points in the attack to take eight points lead in the first turn with scores at 41-33.

However, Mumbai fought-back well to bag 18 points in the final turn and secured the match by 51-43 score.

Meanwhile in the second match of the day, Odisha Juggernauts started off well against Chennai Quick Guns with a 20-2 lead after the first turn of the game.

Chennai tried making a comeback by securing 19 points in the second turn however, Odisha once again took the charge of the match and sealed the game comfortably in the end by scoring 27 points in the second innings.

On Tuesday, Telugu Yoddhas will take on Rajasthan Warriors while Gujarat Giants will play Odisha Juggernauts.