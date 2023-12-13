MagazineBuy Print

Ultimate Kho Kho announces fixture, schedule for season 2; Defending champion Odisha Juggernauts to face Rajasthan Warriors in opener

Ultimate Kho Kho announces the fixture and schedule for the second season on Wednesday.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 17:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Players during the first season of Ultimate Kho Kho.
FILE PHOTO: Players during the first season of Ultimate Kho Kho. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Players during the first season of Ultimate Kho Kho. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hosts and defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will take on Rajasthan Warriors in the lung opener of the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 which will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, from December 24.

Meanwhile, runners-up in the inaugural season, Telugu Yoddhas aim to go one step further as they face Mumbai Khiladis in their Season 2 opener in the second match of the day. Both teams will clash twice during the 30-match league stage, scheduled to be played between December 24 and January 09, 2024.

Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Season 2 of Ultimate Kho Kho will witness high-octane matches and thrilling action especially after its successful inaugural season. The league has recently become the first Indian sports league to secure Series A funding from UK-based BNP Group.

The six-team tournament comprises Chennai Quick Guns (owned by KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, Punit Balan and Badshah), Odisha Juggernauts (Government of Odisha), Rajasthan Warriors (Capri Global Group) and Telugu Yoddhas (GMR Sports) will play on a basis of double round robin in the league stage. Top-4 teams will qualify for the semifinals to be played on January 11, 2024. The final will be played on January 13, 2024.

FULL SCHEDULE

*Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 live daily at 7 PM onwards, from December 24 to January 13, 2024, on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV

