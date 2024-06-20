MagazineBuy Print

Hall of Famer Waisale Serevi named head coach of Indian men’s, women’s rugby 7s teams

World Rugby Hall of Famer Waisale Serevi, who is widely considered the greatest rugby sevens player of all time, has been appointed head coach of the Indian men’s and women’s teams.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 12:19 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo of Waisale Serevi.
File Photo of Waisale Serevi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo of Waisale Serevi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Fijian also enjoyed a long career in fifteen-a-side rugby at both club and national levels.

The Fijian also enjoyed a long career in fifteen-a-side rugby at both club and national levels.

Renowned globally as the ‘King of Sevens’, he was also an advisor on behalf of World Rugby to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), for the inclusion of Rugby Sevens in the Olympics.

“The core impetus for all of us at Rugby India is to do better today than we did yesterday. To go one step farther every day in our quest to compete with the world’s best,” said Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India.

“...it is a privilege for us to welcome Waisale Serevi as the Head Coach of the Indian National Sevens teams. We wish him the best and are excited to see him mold the future of Indian Rugby,” he added.

A five-time winner at the prestigious Hong Kong Sevens, Serevi steered Fiji to their maiden world series title in his first year as player-coach in 2005-06.

His most recent stints in coaching were with the Rhinos Rugby USA, Jamaica Sevens team, and Russia Sevens team.

“It is an honour and privilege for me to be part of the Rugby family in India, I am grateful and I thank god for the opportunity. From Japan, England, France, the USA, I have now made my way to India,” said Serevi.

“Fourteen years ago, Rugby was relatively unknown in the USA, I’ve done a lot of work there. India today is at a similar crossroads.

“India and Fiji hold a close relationship. It gives me great pride to be a Fijian coming to India, to help them take Rugby to the next level,” he added.

