Weekly Digest (October 19-25): From Khabib's UFC retirement to Hamilton's record-breaking win

CRICKET

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fifty while spinners restricted RCB batsmen as CSK recorded a clinical eight-wicket victory. (REPORT) ( MORE FROM IPL )

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a groin injury, dealing a massive blow to the already struggling Chennai Super Kings. ( REPORT )

India’s first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty in New Delhi on Friday. He is expected to be discharged soon. ( REPORT )

Having got all the requisite government clearances, Cricket Australia has shared the provisional itinerary of India’s forthcoming tour Down Under with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Assuming that “teething issues” raised by the BCCI don’t culminate into a stand-off, the tour will start with the first ODI in Sydney on November 27 and culminate with the fourth Test in Brisbane from January 15 next year. ( REPORT )

Sydney and Canberra are set to host the white-ball leg of India’s tour of Australia after the New South Wales government allowed the visiting team to train during its mandatory quarantine upon arrival. ( REPORT )

Sri Lanka will travel to South Africa in December to play a two-Test series, a local media report said on Sunday, marking its return to international cricket after a 10-month gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

Pakistan's three-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe next month has been shifted to Rawalpindi over health concerns due to Lahore's deteriorating air quality, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Friday. The three matches, originally scheduled to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, will now be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 7, 8 and 10. ( REPORT )

Aiming to complete the World Test Championship cycle and host the final in June as per schedule, the ICC is contemplating splitting points for all those WTC bilateral series that had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

England will travel to South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs in November. The fixtures will be played behind closed doors in Cape Town and Paarl, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Real Madrid thumped Barcelona 3-1 at Camp Nou in the first Clasico of the season. - Getty Images

Ajax Amsterdam set an Eredivisie record when it scored 13 goals past a hapless VVV-Venlo side to move to the top of the standings, with seven different players getting their names on the score sheet. ( REPORT )

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos once again proved to be the man for the big occasion as he converted a fiercely debated penalty to help his side to a 3-1 win over rival Barcelona at an empty Camp Nou in La Liga. ( REPORT )

Winger Kingsley Coman scored twice and set up another goal as champion Bayern Munich crushed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League Group A opener to stretch its winning run in the competition to 12 games. ( REPORT )

Shakhtar Donetsk pulled off a shock 3-2 win away to 13-times winner Real Madrid in its Champions League Group B opener, despite the Ukrainian side missing 10 players due to injuries and COVID-19. ( REPORT )

Indian footballer Anwar Ali has been cleared by the Delhi High Court to continue playing, despite his congenital heart condition, until the AIFF arrives at a final decision. ( REPORT )

Manchester United and Liverpool are in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed competition that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape, Sky News reported. ( REPORT )

Arsenal's out-of-favour midfielder Mesut Ozil was left out of its 25-man Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season released, increasing the likelihood that he has played his last game for the North London club. ( REPORT )

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC announced the signing of striker Adam le Fondre on a season-long loan from A-League side Sydney FC. ( REPORT )



TENNIS

Tennis great Boris Becker appeared in a London court on Thursday, accused of failing to surrender two of his Wimbledon trophies to be sold to settle his debts. (REPORT)

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Julia Goerges announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday at the age of 31. (REPORT)

Novak Djokovic has decided not to enter the Paris Masters because he has no points to win at the November 2-8 event as he bids to retain the world number one spot come end of season, the 33-year-old Serb said. (REPORT)

Roger Federer is practising pain-free after undergoing two knee surgeries this year and says he expects to return to the circuit at the Australian Open in January. (REPORT)

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joined hands with Mexican food restaurant chain Old El Paso and took on the #MessFreeChallenge for charity as he volleyed the ball with a frying pan while holding a tortilla wrap in his other hand. (REPORT)



BADMINTON

World champion P.V. Sindhu is in the United Kingdom to work on her recovery and nutrition during the coronavirus-induced break that has seen a majority of BWF major events being cancelled this year. ( REPORT )

The cancellation of the 2020 badminton junior world championships in Auckland highlighted the complexities of trying to organise sporting events during the COVID-19 pandemic, Badminton New Zealand's chief executive said on Thursday. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORT

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is one Championship behind Michael Schumacher's record of seven drivers' titles. - Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton overcame Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91 F1 race wins after a dominant win at the Portuguese Grand Prix. ( REPORT )

Red Bull boss Christian Horner hoped for the rules to change so that Red Bull can take over the engine made by Honda, which earlier announced its decision to leave F1 in 2021. ( REPORT )

Formula One team Haas announced that it will replace drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean next year. ( REPORT )

Kyle Larson, who was suspended by NASCAR and fired by his team Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an esports event in April, has been reinstated. ( REPORT )

The Vietnamese Grand Prix, scheduled to take place in April in Hanoi, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. ( REPORT )

Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix has been limited to 27,500 spectators per day due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the Olympic Games are not about politics and must guard against becoming a “marketplace of demonstrations.” ( REPORT )

World 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser has been cleared of committing an anti-doping rule violation after a World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal dismissed charges brought against her for registering four “whereabouts failures”. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

The women’s training group will comprise Anusha Kutumbale, Diya Chitale, Suthirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Takeme Sarkar and Kaushani Nath. - REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Sports Authority of India on Saturday has approved the table tennis national coaching camp comprising 11 paddlers in Sonepat from October 28 to December 8. ( REPORT )

G.Sathiyan a third consecutive win for his team Jaroslaw to maintain a perfect start to his Polish Superliga stint. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

The national camp for the Olympic core group shooters started at the Dr. Karni Singh Range after stringent adherence to safety protocols. ( REPORT )

BOXING