Weekly Digest (September 6 - September 13): From Yuvraj Singh's comeback to Osaka's US Open win

From Naomi Osaka's second US Open win Yuvraj Singh announcing his return from returement, here are the top headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

Yuvraj Singh has announced he will return to cricket to play T20s for Punjab. “Just couldn’t stay away from cricket,” he said. ( REPORT )

Skipper Kieron Pollard produced a magical spell while Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo engaged themselves in a six-hitting spree as they took Trinbago Knight Riders to a deserving Caribbean Premier League title with an effortless eight-wicket victory over St. Lucia Zouks in the 2020 final on Thursday. ( REPORT )

India pacer S. Sreesanth’s ban for alleged spot-fixing came to an end on Sunday, concluding a seven-year punishment that was originally meant to be for life and was aggressively contested by the flamboyant bowler. ( REPORT )

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood bowled brilliantly for 3 for 26 and took a diving catch for the key wicket of Jonny Bairstow to help Australia beat England by 19 runs despite a maiden century by Sam Billings in their One-Day International on Friday. ( REPORT )

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee has suspended the board of Cricket South Africa for a period of one month while it launches an investigation into its conduct. ( REPORT )

Jonty Rhodes has signed up with the Swedish Cricket Federation to take charge as the head coach of Sweden’s national team. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

The Premier League said it will defer 'test events' with fans after the government's decision this week to cap the amount of spectators inside venues at 1,000. ( REPORT )

Mohamed Salah's hat-trick saw Liverpool begin its Premier League title defence with a hard-fought 4-3 win over newly-promoted Leeds United. ( REPORT )

Arsenal got its Premier League campaign underway with a 3-0 win at promoted Fulham thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, new signing Gabriel and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the opening game of the season. ( REPORT )

When the decision was made in 2013 to split the Asian Champions League into east and west geographic zones, it was unthinkable that a team from one half of the continent could book a place in the grand final long before some clubs on the other side had started the group stage. Such a lopsided scenario will likely become a reality in 2020. After a delay of six months, the Asian Champions League is back. ( REPORT )

This year's edition of the AFC Cup, Asia's second-tier club competition, has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the continent's governing body for football said in a statement. ( REPORT )

Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game. ( REPORT )

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named men’s Player of the Year while Chelsea forward Bethany England won the women’s award, England’s Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) announced. ( REPORT )

England defender Lucy Bronze has returned to Manchester City on a two-year contract, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said. ( REPORT )

ATK Mohun Bagan announced on Tuesday that David Wiliams had signed a one-year contract extension and will play for the club in the upcoming ISL season. ( REPORT )

Football clubs in Spain's top two divisions - the La Liga and Segunda Division - will be able to make five substitutions for the entirety of the upcoming season after the national football federation (RFEF) said that it had approved a request from the league to extend the rule change. ( REPORT )

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. ( REPORT )

Kylian Mbappe tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and missed France’s Nations League international win against Croatia. ( REPORT )

East Bengal’s investors have registered a new company named Shree Cement Foundation to pick up and submit bid documents for one franchise slot in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka ended Victoria Azarenka's dream run to claim her second U.S. Open title in three years with a comeback win. [ REPORT ]

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the US Open fourth round after striking a line judge with a ball. [ REPORT ]

Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares captured the US Open men’s doubles crown with a straight sets win over eighth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic. [ REPORT ]

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue. [ REPORT ]

The ATP has announced the addition of four new 250 events to the 2020 provisional schedule. [ REPORT ]

Organisers have said that spectators will be allowed at the French Open this month. [ REPORT ]

BADMINTON

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced the men’s and women’s squads and cancelled the preparatory camp for the Thomas & Uber Cup to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11. ( REPORT )

The Thai badminton federation said it has withdrawn from the Thomas and Uber Cup after high profile players pulled out because of concerns regarding COVID-19. ( REPORT )

World championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth has pulled out of the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championship to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11. ( REPORT )

Concern over the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the Indonesia badminton team becoming the fifth side to withdraw from the prestigious Thomas and Uber Cup. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is waiting for the pandemic to subside to put the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) back on track. Since its inception in 2015, the PWL saw four editions before hitting a roadblock due to differences – resulting in a court case – between its promoter Pro Sportify and the WFI. Following negotiations between the two sides, the promoter withdrew the case and paved the way for re-staging the league. However, the coronavirus outbreak spoilt the plan. (REPORT)

BOXING

lan Minter, a British boxing great who followed up a bronze medal at the Olympics by becoming a world champion in the middleweight division in 1980, has died. He was 69. ( REPORT )

Olympic-bound boxer Vikas Krishan has got the Sports Authority of India’s approval to train in the USA, where he also plans to resume his career in the professional circuit. ( REPORT )

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Friday said it would be aiming to raise the women’s representation in its administrative structure by at least 25 per cent in the next few months. ( REPORT )

Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi has recovered from COVID-19 but has quarantined herself away from her home in Imphal for at least the next 10 days to ensure that her young son’s “well being is not compromised.” ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Amid uncertainty about planning the Tokyo Olympics, IOC president Thomas Bach said that progress with vaccines and rapid testing for COVID-19 would not be the complete answer for staging the rescheduled games. ( Report )