Weekly Digest (April 11-17): From Root relinquishing captaincy to Chelsea dumped out of Champions League

From Joe Root stepping down as England Test captain to Chelsea being dumped out of the Champions League, here are the top sporting headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

England's Joe Root has announced his decision to step down from Test captaincy after five years in charge. Reflecting on his decision, Root said: "I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket. I have loved leading my country, but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game." ( REPORT )

Andrew McDonald has been appointed head coach of Australia in all three formats for the next four years after overseeing Australia's Test series victory in Pakistan in a caretaker role. ( REPORT )

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the qualifier 1 and eliminator of the Indian Premier League, while the qualifier 2 and the final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29. ( REPORT )

Veteran England seamer Anya Shrubsole has announced her retirement from international cricket. ( REPORT )

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) apex council will meet on April 23 and review the three-member committee's report concerning wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha's allegations of a journalist intimidating him. ( REPORT )

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Thursday won the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, an honour bestowed on the country's performer in a calendar year. ( REPORT )

Rohit Sharma became the second Indian to complete 10,000 T20 runs during the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. ( REPORT )

New Zealand fast bowler Hamish Bennett has said he will retire at the end of the season. ( REPORT )

In a big blow for Chennai Super Kings, fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League with a back injury. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Chelsea entered its third FA Cup final in a row as it beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount scoring the goals for the Blues. (REPORT)

Manchester City produced a disciplined performance to secure a fractious 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semifinals 1-0 on aggregate. ( REPORT ) There were a few nerves at the end but Liverpool set up a Champions League semifinal with Spain's Villarreal after Roberto Firmino scored twice in a 3-3 second-leg draw with Benfica on Wednesday to ensure a 6-4 aggregate win. ( REPORT )

Real Madrid saw off a stirring Chelsea fightback to book its place in the Champions League semi-finals following a 3-2 defeat after extra time in a scintillating second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday to go through 5-4 on aggregate. ( REPORT ) Villarreal stunned six-time European champion Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time in 16 years on Tuesday thanks to Samuel Chukwueze's 88th-minute goal that salvaged a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 aggregate victory. ( REPORT )

The U-17 Women’s World Cup will be held across three venues - Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai - later this year, FIFA has confirmed. ( REPORT )

Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th club career hat-trick and earned Manchester United its first win in four games in all competitions and moved above Arsenal, which lost to Southampton 0-1 ( REPORT ), in the Premier League table. ( REPORT ) Fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur slumped to a 0-1 defeat at home to Brighton. ( REPORT )

Spain and France became the latest teams to seal places at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after winning their qualifying groups on Tuesday, as England took a giant step towards joining them. ( REPORT )

Mumbai City FC scripted history as it fought back from a goal down to stun Iraqi giants Air Force Club 2-1 and become the first Indian club to win a game at the top-tier AFC Asian Champions League. ( REPORT )

Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa appointed former player Carlos Pena as its manager for the upcoming season. ( REPORT )

East Bengal’s participation in the Indian Super League has become uncertain as Shree Cement, the investor supporting its existence in the top league of the country, withdrew its support by returning the sporting rights to the parent club. ( REPORT )

Liverpool hung on to beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to reach the final of the FA Cup where it will play Chelsea or Crystal Palace. ( REPORT )

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said the treatment he had undergone for an aggressive form of prostate cancer had been successful. ( REPORT )

Burnley has sacked manager Sean Dyche, the Premier League club said on Friday, ahead of a tight end-of-season run-in as it looks to avoid relegation. ( REPORT )

Barcelona midfielder Pedri's season may be over after the La Liga club said on Friday that the Spaniard had suffered a thigh injury, giving no timeline for his return. ( REPORT )

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC returned to the top of the standings by prevailing 4-0 over Sudeva Delhi FC in the penultimate round of I-League’s initial phase, at the Kalyani Stadium. ( REPORT )

England and Chelsea forward Fran Kirby will not be available for club and country for the "foreseeable future" because she is suffering from fatigue, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

Mumtaz Khan's brace went in vain as the Indian women's hockey team's dream of reclaiming a bronze medal from the FIH Junior World Cup went up in smoke, losing 0-3 in the shoot-out to England. ( REPORT )

The Indian men's hockey team defeated an inexperienced Germany 3-1 in the second match of the double-leg tie to consolidate its lead at the top of the FIH Pro League standings in Bhubaneswar. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

Saina Nehwal's chances of defending her title at the Commonwealth Games look bleak as she decided to skip the selection trials for the upcoming multi-sport events. ( REPORT )

Danish legend Mathias Boe is likely to return for a second stint as the doubles coach of the Indian badminton team after Malaysia's Tan Kim Her declined the offer despite the Sports Ministry approving his appointment. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

Vishwa, one of the top TN paddlers and top juniors in the country, passed away in a road accident while travelling by road from Guwahati to Shillong for the Senior National table tennis Championships. ( REPORT )

Paddler E. Prabhakaran has sent a legal notice to the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association (TTTA) protesting his non-inclusion in the State men’s team for the senior Nationals in Shillong from April 18 to 25 despite his good result - he finished in the top five - at the TTTA-State championships. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Juned Khan of Haryana and Ramandeep Kaur of Punjab rewrote the men's and women's 35km race walk national records respectively, en route to winning top honours at the ninth Indian Open Race Walking Competition in Ranchi on Sunday. ( REPORT )

Haryana race walkers Sandeep Kumar and Ravina continued their good form to claim the men and women's 20km titles on the opening day of the ninth Indian Open Race Walking Competition in Ranchi on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Jamaica's two-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked the fastest 100m in the world this year at 10.89sec at the Golden Games at Walnut, California. ( REPORT )

Britain's men's 4x100m relay team members have been told to hand back their Tokyo 2020 silver medals after Chijindu Ujah's doping violation, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Thursday. ( REPORT )

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix said on Wednesday that she would run one final track season, months after competing in her fifth Games. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One's governing body defended the Aston Martin safety car on Thursday, reminding drivers that its top speed was of secondary importance, after world champion Max Verstappen compared it to a turtle. ( REPORT )

Formula One's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Wednesday he wanted to spend more time in Brazil and indicated his approval of a bid to make him an honorary citizen. ( REPORT )

A Russian karter who made what appeared to be a Nazi salute on a race podium is under investigation, the FIA motor sports governing body said Monday. ( REPORT )

Enea Bastianini passed Australia's Jack Miller for the lead with five laps to go and pulled away to claim his second victory of the season at Grand Prix of the Americas and lead the title chase after four races. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

Rudrankksh Patil topped both the men’s and junior sections in air rifle in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beat the seasoned Olympian Sanjeev Rajput 16-12 to top the 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday. ( REPORT )

Mehuli Ghosh emerged on top in women’s air rifle in the third National shooting selection trials as she beat Tilottama Sen 16-8 at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday. ( REPORT )

Ayushi Podder shot an impressive 632.1 in women’s air rifle in the qualification stage of the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad. ( REPORT )

BOXING (UPDATED APRIL 17)

Teenage Army man Sumit, who claimed the National title in Vijayanagar on debut in September, is delighted to have claimed his first elite international medal, a gold, by being the 75kg champion in the recently-concluded Thailand Open event. ( REPORT )

In a first-of-its-kind move, Indian Art Revolution (TIAR) and Indian Boxing Council (IBC) are set to launch Hellsbay Fight League (HFL) in August. ( REPORT )

TENNIS (UPDATED APRIL 17)

Riya Bhatia and Ankita Raina won their singles matches to help India beat Korea 2-1 and finish third in the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey. ( REPORT )

Rushil Khosla and Bushan Haobam underlined their potential as they helped India win the gold in the Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup under-16 boys tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Thursday. (REPORT )

Rohan Bopanna and his British partner Jamie Murray, a former world number one in doubles, lost in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday. ( REPORT )

The latter stages of the Davis Cup Finals will be played in the southern Spanish city of Malaga in November, organisers said on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

Former world No.1 Kim Clijsters has retired from professional tennis, the 38-year-old said on Tuesday, bringing the curtain down on her career for probably the last time. ( REPORT )

Novak Djokovic crashed out in his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday as the world number one played in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19. ( REPORT )

Rafa Nadal is still uncertain when he can return to competitive tennis after withdrawing from this month's ATP event in Barcelona as he recovers from a rib injury, his team told Reuters on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka's splendid run at the Charleston Open ended after they lost the title clash to Andreja Klepac and Magda Linette. ( REPORT )

Reilly Opelka beat fellow American John Isner 6-3, 7-6 (7) to win the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in the tallest matchup in an ATP Tour final. ( REPORT )

Belinda Bencic won three of the last four games to outlast Ons Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and win the Credit One Charleston Open on Sunday for her first clay-court championship. ( REPORT )

GOLF

Scottie Scheffler made sure the only drama on Sunday came at the beginning of the final round of the Masters and not the end, as he cruised to a three-shot victory at Augusta National Golf Club. ( REPORT )

Tiger Woods posted the two worst rounds of his career at the Masters over the weekend, but just making the cut vaulted the 15-time major winner 228 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking. ( REPORT )

Tiger Woods committed to playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland in early July ahead of The Open Championship in Scotland. ( REPORT )

Bryson DeChambeau said on Thursday he has had surgery on his left wrist and expects to return to competition within the next two months, which is likely to see him miss the PGA Championship in May. ( REPORT )